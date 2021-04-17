

Covid-infected Ekattor TV journalist dies

The 32-year-old journalist had also been suffering from pregnancy-related complications.

Parvez Reza, special correspondent of the private TV channel confirmed the news to UNB saying: "Rifat's husband and mother-in-law have also tested Covid-19 positive."

She had to undergo a Caesarean delivery on Thursday and the newborn baby has been kept in another private hospital in the city. The private television channel also shared the news of Rifat's death on its verified Facebook page.

Meantime, Bangladesh broke its previous records of single-day death count with 101 fatalities in 24 hours until Friday morning although the number of new cases remained below the 5,000-mark.

The death tally now stands at 10,182 with a mortality rate of 1.43%, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

