Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:26 AM
Home Back Page

BD to demand 10pc of funds for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: FM

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 21

Bangladesh will demand 10 percent of the funds that the humanitarian agencies raise in the name of Bangladesh and Rohingyas if they do not provide services to 100,000 Rohingyas to be shifted to Bhasan Char gradually, says Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen.
"Yes, they'll have to pay because the funds are coming for Rohingyas. We'll demand 10 percent of the fund if they don't want to provide services to Rohingyas in Bhasan Char," he said in an interview at his residence on Friday.
Bangladesh is hosting over 1.1 million Rohingyas in Cox's Bazar district and the government has a plan to shift 100,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char gradually which has already started.
The Foreign Minister said it should not be the headache of the humanitarian agencies where Rohingyas are living.
"It's not a matter whether Rohingyas are living in Kutupalong, Cox's Bazar, Barishal or in Bhasan Char. That shouldn't be their headache. Their headache should be providing services to Rohingyas. They're obligated to give them services wherever they stay," Dr Momen said.
If the humanitarian agencies do not provide services to Rohingyas, Member States will not give funds which will put them in hardship, he said.
The Foreign Minister said they do not know how the UNHCR and other agencies spend the money though they raise funds in the name of Rohingyas and host communities.
Responding to a question on the technical team's observation on Bhasan Char, the Foreign Minister said, "They've a very good and positive observation. Concisely, they've given a positive observation."
He said they will hand over a 10-page report based on their observations and they have already submitted a two-page synopsis.
An 18-member UN delegation visited Bhasan Char in March to have a firsthand view of the housing facility for 100,000 Rohingyas.    -UNB


