Relief minister’s PA sacked

State minister for disaster management and relief Dr Enamur Rahman's personal assistant has been sacked from his post, days after publicly assaulting a food delivery man. A ministry source said that Saidur Rahman Sujan was officially removed on March 31 for his "arrogant behavior and immorality".

Saidur recently hogged media limelight after publicly assaulting a Food Panda delivery man.After getting to know about the incident, the state minister advised the victim to take legal action against Sujan. -UNB







