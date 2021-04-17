

Prince Philip’s funeral today

Police patrolled the Long Walk outside the stately walls of Windsor Castle, where the funeral will be held on Saturday, as a steady stream of well-wishers left floral tributes. Broadcasters from around the world set up position outside the historic residence west of London for the most high-profile funeral of a senior royal since that of the Queen's mother in 2002.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced hasty revisions to the long-rehearsed plans for the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, with government guidelines limiting guests to just 30. But Buckingham Palace said it will still reflect the former Royal Navy commander's lifelong association with Britain's armed forces.

Soldiers in ceremonial dress have spent days rehearsing. "It will reflect military precision and above all, I think, it will be a celebration of a life well-lived," said the chief of the defence staff, General Nick Carter. "It will also show, I think, how much the armed forces loved and respected him," he told BBC radio.

Philip, who was married to the queen for 73 years, died on April 9 aged 99 just weeks after a month-long stay in hospital for treatment to a heart condition and an infection. The palace on Thursday released details of the stripped-back guest list, and revealed his grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry will not walk side-by-side behind his coffin. -AFP







