Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:25 AM
Home Back Page

Nine held with 4 trucks of illegal medical products

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021
Staff Correspondent

A team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Thursday night arrested nine people and seized four trucks of unauthorised medical products, expired coronavirus detection test kits and re-agent of three companies in the capital's Mohammadpur and Banani area.
Abdullah Al Mamun, media officer of RAB-2, said, "Around 12 tonnes of goods were seized in four trucks. There were re-agents for all the tests, including coronavirus, HIV and blood. Many of these have expired, many have been extended by tampering and some are unauthorised".
The companies are Bio-lab International, Hi-Tech Health Care and Axon Technology and Services Limited.


