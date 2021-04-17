Three killed as 2 trucks collide in Tangail

TANGAIL, Apr16: Three people were killed and two others injured as two trucks collided on Bangabandhu Bridge East Link Road in Tangail's Kalihati upazila on Friday afternoon.

The identities of the dead could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:30pm.

Officer-in-charge (OC) Md Shafiqul Islam of Bangabandhu Bridge East Police Station said the accident took place when a truck loaded with tin sheets hit another truck from behind at Char Babla at around 4:30pm. Three people died on the spot after being hit by the tin sheets. The injured were taken to Tangail General Hospital, the OC said. The bodies were sent to the hospital for autopsy.







