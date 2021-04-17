Hefazat leader Mufti Sharif sent to jail

A Dhaka court sent Mufti Sharif Ullah, assistant publicity secretary of Hefazat-e-Islam to jail on Friday after a one-day remand in a case filed over the mayhem at Shapla Chattar in the capital eight years ago.

On Wednesday, Mufti Sharif was placed on a one-day remand by another Dhaka court in the case.

Earlier on Thursday, Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) Court sent three Hefazat leaders including Mufti Sakhawat Raji to police custody for five days for interrogation in a case filed over the mayhem in Dhaka's Motijheel.

Police arrested Mufti Sharif from Mir Hazirbag area of Jatrabari on Tuesday.







