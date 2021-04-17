Video
Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:25 AM
Home Back Page

Biman to run special flights to 5 countries from today

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33

The government has decided to operate special flights of national flag-carrier Biman to five countries, including four in the Middle East with high concentration of Bangladeshi expat workers from April 17.
As disclosed by Tahera Khandaker, deputy general manager (public relations) of Biman on Thursday, these special flights can be availed to fly to three cities in Saudi Arabia (Riyadh, Dammam and Jeddah), two of the United Arab Emirates (Dubai and Abu Dhabi), Oman's Muscat, and Qatar's Doha in the ME, as well as the city-state Singapore.
"The passengers who have made reservations for scheduled flights, set to operate after 6:00am Saturday, are requested to be at the airport with Covid-19 negative certificates six hours before the departure time," she said. The government suspended the operation of all domestic and international passenger flights to restrict the spread of Covid-19 in the country for the duration of the 'all-out lockdown' that came into effect on April 14.
However, the special flight services will allow overseas workers currently stuck in Bangladesh for whatever reason to return to their places of work amid the suspension of regular flights.    -UNB


