Sales of iftar items drop amid lockdown

People from middle and upper middle classes of Dhaka are relying on home-made Iftar while low-income people depend on mosque Iftar due to coronavirus pandemic.

As a result hotel and restaurant owners are counting huge loss this year.

The nationwide lockdown has affected the city's Iftar market. From old Dhaka's Chawkbazar to the city's big restaurants and street shops, sales of Iftar items have dropped everywhere.

Khwaja Zia, Project Director of the College of Development Alternative (CODA), said, "Death and infections of coronavirus have increased recently. That is why none of my family members want to eat ifter made at hotels and restaurants."

"Our all Iftar items are being made at home," Khwaja Zia added.

Nusrat Jahan Lipi, a housewife from Tantibazar, said, "I am making Iftar at home. I did the same last year. I am just bringing the fruits from outside."

Abu Ahmed Bablu, Manager of Al-Razzaq Restaurant in old Dhaka, told the Daily Observer, "This year we have reduced the number of Iftar items by 70 percent. Many of the remaining 30 percent of iftars are not sold. The left-out iftars are distributed among various mosques and the poor people."

The owner of Rustam Suti Kabar in Chawkbazar has sold Suti Kebab during the month of Ramadan for almost 40 years.

He said 2 years back, he used to sell 100 to 120 Kg of Suti Kebab daily, but he could not sell even 10 kg daily during this Ramadan.

Sujan Miah, a van driver from Gandaria in old Dhaka, said, "My family lives in village. I did not go home because the government had imposed a 7-day lockdown. If the lockdown increases after 7 days, I will go home."

Visiting different areas of old Dhaka this reporter didn't find any big arrangement of traditional Iftar.

In Chawkbazar, only Raju Mia decorated the Ifter item of 'Boro Baaper Polaya Khai and other traditional Iftars of old Dhaka including Suti Kebabs and Chicken Roast.

Raju said, "Usually we sell Iftar worth Tk 1 to 1.5 lakh every day. This year I cannot sell even Tk10 thousand a day."

In Shahi Jilapi, where only one Jilapi weighs up to 1 kg, this time it has been replaced by a smaller Jilapi.

In addition, roasted chicken and quail, various Shahi Parata, Shahi Kebab and Suti Kebab have also been organized on a limited scale.

Another Chawkbazar iftar seller said this time there is no business at all. No one is going out for coronavirus. Police are not allowing anyone to stay out.










