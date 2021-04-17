Video
Saturday, 17 April, 2021
Djokovic knocked out in Monte Carlo

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

MONTE CARLO, APRIL 16: Novak Djokovic crashed out of the Monte Carlo Masters on Thursday following an "awful performance" in a 6-4, 7-5 defeat by Dan Evans, while 11-time champion Rafael Nadal powered into the quarter-finals.
World number one Djokovic was broken five times by the Briton in their last-16 clash and suffered his first loss of the year, having won the Australian Open for the ninth time in February.
The 33rd-ranked Evans, who dumped out this month's Miami Open winner Hubert Hurkacz in the previous round, will play 11th seed David Goffin for a place in the semi-finals.
Goffin beat US Open runner-up Alexander Zverev 6-4, 7-6 (9/7) earlier in the day.
An out-of-sorts Djokovic produced an uncharacteristic 45 unforced errors against Evans, who hadn't won a tour-level match on clay since April 2017 before this week.
"To be honest this has been one of the worst matches from my side I can recall in the last few years," said Djokovic, the Monte Carlo champion in 2013 and 2015. "I felt awful on the court overall. Nothing worked. Just one of those days.    -AFP


