Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:25 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Home Sports

Inter take title push to Napoli as Juve, Atalanta clash for Champions League

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

MILAN, APRIL 16: Antonio Conte's Inter Milan take their title push to Napoli on Sunday looking to extend their winning streak as Juventus travel to Champions League rivals Atalanta.
Inter are 11 points ahead of second-placed AC Milan and chasing a 12th consecutive league win to push them closer to a first title since 2010.
Champions Juventus are third, a further point back, with their nine-year reign looking set to end.
"We never expected to be this far ahead with eight games to go," said Inter defender Milan Skriniar.
"Every day Conte tells us that we must work without looking at the advantage and above all not to make calculations."
Stefano Pioli's second-placed Milan take on 13th-placed Genoa looking to end their home drought.
The northerners have not won in the San Siro in over two months and will be without suspended forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
A slip-up could allow either Juventus or Atalanta to move second with both teams going head-to-head in Bergamo.
Conte has won his last three league games against fifth-placed Napoli, who are two points off the Champions League berths.
"We're working really hard, hungry to reach our goal," said Inter forward Romelu Lukaku who helped the team finish runners-up last season.
"Last year there were many ups and downs, but if we look at the team there are many young players and I think we have all taken a next step."
Gennaro Gattuso's Napoli will be without suspended Hirving Lozano with Alex Meret in goal for injured David Ospina.
Napoli have won at least 19 of their opening 30 Serie A games for just the fifth time.
The previous times they finished the season in the top three of the table.
In the Champions League race nine points separate second-placed Milan and Roma in seventh.
In Bergamo, Atalanta and Juventus clash in a dress rehearsal for next month's Italian Cup final.
Third-placed Juventus are just one point ahead of Atalanta, who occupy the final elite-European berth.
With eight games left, both sides need to win.
Atalanta travel next weekend to European rivals Roma, with their final game this season against AC Milan.
Juventus come up against both Milan teams in their run to the end of the season.
Atalanta haven't beaten Juventus in Serie A in 20 years going back to February 2001.
But in all competitions Juve have have won just one of their last six meetings in November 2019.
Juve striker Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank last time out to his frustation as the 36-year-old targets the top Serie A scorer prize this season which he currently leads with 25 goals.
Lazio, in sixth, host Benevento with city rivals Roma, a point behind, travelling to 17th-placed Torino, riding high after advancing to the Europa League semi-finals.
Cagliari host relegation-rivals Parma, in a match which could prove decisive for top-flight football next season.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG wait for 'happier' Neymar to sign contract extension
Zidane defying the doubters as another Real revival nears completion
Djokovic knocked out in Monte Carlo
Inter take title push to Napoli as Juve, Atalanta clash for Champions League
Man Utd cruise into Europa League semis after Granada win
Arsenal ease past Slavia Prague into Europa League semi-final
Kohli reprimanded for IPL temper tantrum
Giving up on title race is not in Man Utd's DNA, says Solskjaer


Latest News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
China’s Coronavac 80% effective at preventing Covid deaths: Chile results
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
AL takes programme on historic Mujibnagar Day
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Obaidul Quader won't be allowed to enter Companyganj: Quader Mirza
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20 series with nervy win
South Asia new epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic: IFRC
Country's largest COVID-19 hospital will be inaugurated on Sunday
Hefazat leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed arrested
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports highest 101 Covid deaths in a day
Bangladesh to seek 10pc of funds for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: FM
South Korea slaps visa ban on Bangladeshis
Gonoshasthaya reduces dialysis charges
Poverty rate soaring up
Quader writes, recites poem on Coronavirus
Managing young people’s anxiety during pandemic
Housewife found dead in Mymensingh
8 dead in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
The speech that reignited horrific war memories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft