Akram hospitalised with Covid-19 symptoms

Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:24 AM
latest Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Home Sports

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Former Bangladesh captain and current director of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Akram Khan, has been admitted to a hospital in the capital with Covid-19 symptoms.
Akram remained in isolation at his home as had tested positive for Covid-19 on April 10.
On Thursday, the former captain was admitted to the hospital out of precaution, Debashis Chowdhury, the chief physician of BCB, said.
One of Akram's family members told the media that the former captain had been suffering from a cough for the last few days. After carrying out his Covid-19 tests, the doctors advised him to get admitted to a hospital. Due to the surge of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks, the National Cricket League has been postponed after the first two rounds.
The country is now undergoing a week-long "strict" lockdown to curb the transmission of Covid-19. The new restrictions will continue until April 21.    -UNB


