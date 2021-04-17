

BHF condole death of its former vice president Mahbub Uz Zaman

Mahbub Uz Zaman, the director of Oriental Foods Limited, passed away Thursday afternoon due to COVID-19 infection at his residence at the age of 85.

He left behind wife, four sons, two daughters, grandson, granddaughter and host of well wishers to mourn his death.

The BHF, Bangladesh Handball Referees Association, Bangladesh Handball Coaches Association and all members of BHF expressed deep shock for the death of Mahbub Uz Zaman and prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

Showing respect to Mahbub Uz Zaman and in order to observe a three-day mourning, the BHF decided to fly the federation's flag half mast for the next three days. -BSS







