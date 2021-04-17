Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Home Sports

Ben Stokes out for up to 12 weeks with broken finger

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37

Ben Stokes out for up to 12 weeks with broken finger

Ben Stokes out for up to 12 weeks with broken finger

LONDON, APRIL 16: England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be sidelined for up to 12 weeks after fracturing a finger while on Indian Premier League duty, cricket chiefs announced on Friday.
"England all-rounder Ben Stokes will be out for up to 12 weeks after a repeat X-ray and CT scan on Thursday revealed that he has a fracture of his left index finger," an England and Wales Cricket Board statement read.
"Stokes, who is currently in India with Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, will fly home tomorrow. He will have surgery in Leeds on Monday.
"The injury occurred while fielding during Royals' opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday when he completed a catch in the deep to see off West Indies batsman Chris Gayle."
Stokes looks set to miss England's two Tests against New Zealand in June as well as limited-overs matches against Sri Lanka.
He could be back for the white-ball assignments against Pakistan in July and the five Tests against India that start the following month.
The Royals said earlier in the week that Stokes would be ruled out of the remainder of the IPL season.
"Everyone at Rajasthan Royals absolutely admires Ben for being such a huge asset and a valuable member of the Royals family, both on and off the field, and wishes him a speedy recovery," the team said.
Stokes, 29, was this week named Wisden's leading cricketer in the world for the second year in a row, becoming the first England cricketer to win the award twice.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
PSG wait for 'happier' Neymar to sign contract extension
Zidane defying the doubters as another Real revival nears completion
Djokovic knocked out in Monte Carlo
Inter take title push to Napoli as Juve, Atalanta clash for Champions League
Man Utd cruise into Europa League semis after Granada win
Arsenal ease past Slavia Prague into Europa League semi-final
Kohli reprimanded for IPL temper tantrum
Giving up on title race is not in Man Utd's DNA, says Solskjaer


Latest News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
China’s Coronavac 80% effective at preventing Covid deaths: Chile results
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
AL takes programme on historic Mujibnagar Day
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Obaidul Quader won't be allowed to enter Companyganj: Quader Mirza
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20 series with nervy win
South Asia new epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic: IFRC
Country's largest COVID-19 hospital will be inaugurated on Sunday
Hefazat leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed arrested
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports highest 101 Covid deaths in a day
Bangladesh to seek 10pc of funds for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: FM
South Korea slaps visa ban on Bangladeshis
Gonoshasthaya reduces dialysis charges
Poverty rate soaring up
Quader writes, recites poem on Coronavirus
Managing young people’s anxiety during pandemic
Housewife found dead in Mymensingh
8 dead in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
The speech that reignited horrific war memories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft