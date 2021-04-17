Spectators barred, media persons allowed to cover SL vs Bangladesh Test matches

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board which did not allow media persons to cover the matches against England will become lenient this time and now they will be allowed to cover both the Test matches at the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy, it is learnt here.

Confirming the same, Prof. Arjuna de Silva, the chief of the managing committee said, "we are gradually opening the opportunity for them".

"They can come and cover the Test matches on all days". He, however, added, "all the media persons will undergo antigen tests on all match days and the costs for such tests will be borne by the SLC".

No spectators will be allowed though.

Both the teams will be staying in the same Five Star hotel. Lankan players have already reached Kandy. Bangladeshi players still in Negombo are to reach there in a day or two, it is also learnt.

Sri Lankan umpires (one being Kumar Dharmasena) and match referee Ranjan Madugalle are likely to officiate in this Test series (April 20-24 & Apr.28-May 2).







