Woman booters return in FIFA ranking

Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:24 AM
Sports

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh women's national football team has returned in the 2021 April FIFA ranking after a while as FIFA allowed all in the table who played at least one international match within last 48 months.
Previously, the criterion was to play at least an international match in 18 months. The women in red and green outfits were absent in the past ranking announced on the 18th of December last year since they had not played any matches within the period. But after the ranking criterion adopted 48-month period they were taken into consideration automatically.
On Friday, the governing body of Earth's football divulged the new ranking where Bangladesh women booters ranked 137th. They were at the 134th position before in August 2020.
Bangladesh women played their last international match in March 2019 in SAFF Championship held in Nepal. There Bangladesh faced India in the semi-final and lost that by 4-0.
The women of the country entered the raking for the first time in March 2011 and were able to grab the 117th position than.
The good news is that the local football authorities are planning to play an international football event soon so that the women can improve the position. Bangladesh male booters played a tri-nation event in Nepal few days back. During that time the All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) proposed Bangladesh to a women's event like that there.
Bangladesh FF's women's wing chairperson Mahfuza Akter Kiron confirmed media that Bangladesh already sent an official letter accepting that proposal. But Bangladesh demanded that the event be played in the FIFA window in September to November this year. The red and greens want to utilise the FIFA window properly and before that they wanted to prepare well. This FIFA and AFC council member said that they would disclose everything in time.  


