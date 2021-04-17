Video
61 fined for breaching Covid-19 safety rules in Bhola

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

BHOLA, Apr 16: Eight mobile courts of the district administration fined 61 people Taka 37,600 in different upazilas, including the district headquarters, for breaching Covid-19 safety rules.
According to the district administration sources, eight teams conducted the raids in seven upazilas, including the district town, and fined 61 people Taka 37,600 for not wearing masks and moving outside without any reason.
Executive magistrate of the district administration Yusuf Hasan and upazila executive magistrates of the seven upazilas led the operation teams from morning to 10:00pm on Thursday.
The mobile courts also distributed masks free of cost among the poor and helpless people.
Executive magistrate of the district administration Yusuf Hasan said that the number of coronavirus infected people is increasing each day as people are reluctant to maintain health guidelines. The district administration is conducting mobile courts to create awareness among the people about the spread of COVID-19.    -BSS


