Covid-19 cases reach 29,536 with 225 new in Rajshahi division

RAJSHAHI, Apr 16: A total of 225 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in all eight districts of the division in the last 24 hours till Thursday evening, climbing the number of infections to 29,536.

The new daily infection figure shows a significant upward compared to the previous day's figure of 176, said the health department sources.

Among the infected patients, 25,577 have, so far, been cured from the lethal virus with 134 new recoveries found during the time, sources said.

A total of 3,324 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here.

Besides, all the positive cases for COVID-19 have, so far, been brought under necessary treatment while 7,249 were kept in isolation units of hospitals for institutional supervision. Of them, 6,251 have by now been released.

On the other hand, 162 more people have been sent to home and institutional quarantine afresh while 142 others were released in the division over the last 24 hours till 8 am today.

The number of deaths from the disease stands at 433 including 271 in Bogura and 60 in Rajshahi with two more fatalities reported afresh today, said Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder, divisional director of Health.

Of the total new positive cases, the highest 49 were detected in Bogura, followed by 45 in Rajshahi city, 37 in Naogaon, 34 in Natore, 29 in Joypurhat, 14 in Pabna, 11 in Chapainawabganj and six in Sirajganj districts.









