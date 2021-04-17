Seminar on Hemophilia day

Today (April 17) is the World Hemophilia Day. On this occasion, the Lab One Foundation of Hemophilia and Rotary Club of Turag, Uttara jointly arranged a virtual seminar on Friday (16 April).

In this seminar, the scientific paper was presented by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University of Hematology departments Professor and Chairman of the Lab One Foundation of Hemophilia Dr Md Salahuddin Shah.

Rotary International District 3281, Governor of Bangladesh Nominee Engineer MA Wahab was present as the Chief Guest.

Dr Zeenat Ara, Vice President of the Lab One Foundation of Hemophilia presided over the function.

Online Distinguished guest was Chairman of the Asian Pacific Islanders Kansas Democratic Party, USA Rotarian Rehan Reza.

Immediate past district governor of the Rotary International District 3281, Rotarian M Khairul Alam, Chairman of the Department of Cardiology of Khulna Medical College Prof. Dr. Liakat Hossain Tapan, President of the Rotary Club of Turag Uttara Rotarian Mohammad Motiur Rahman, Assistant Director of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Shafiur Rahman were present as a special guest.

Salahuhddin Shah said, "Some more symptoms may appear according to the degree of disease and the duration of the disease. Prolonged bleeding in the joints can lead to impaired joint function. In addition, bleeding can occur in other parts of the body."







