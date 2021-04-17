Video
Saturday, 17 April, 2021
Bangladeshi youth joins world's best gaming company

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 17
Observer Desk

Even a few months ago, no one was familiar with the word e-sports in Bangladesh. The country did not have any platform for that. But now many are beginning to recognize this promising industry.
Kazi Arafat Hossain is one of those who have been working tirelessly to bring this sector to the forefront. He has recently joined Tencent Holdings Limited, the world's number one gaming company. This will further strengthen the potential of e-sports in Bangladesh.
E-sports refers to a well-organized tournament, where online games compete instead of real games. Gaming institutions organize their own tournaments with the best players. Bangladesh has started this e-sports journey with Pubg mobile game. Tencent is closely associated with this game. The appointment of a bangladeshi in tancent as the head of the South Asian business development and e-sports department is a sign of future possibilities.
Tencent Holdings Limited is a China-based company. It is the largest game maker in the world. In 2018, the company crossed 500 billion dollar market value for the first time. Tencent has developed and marketed the world's most popular mobile game Pubg. They also have big goals to capture the South Asian gaming market. Kazi Arafat can play a big role there.


