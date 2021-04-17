Jimmy Lai jailed for protests

HONG KONG, Apr 16: Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was jailed for 14 months on Friday along with four other veteran democracy activists for their roles in protests that helped trigger a sweeping crackdown on dissent by China.

Lai was given two jail terms for separate rallies in August 2019, at the peak of a democracy uprising that paralysed the financial hub for months.

The jail terms were the first ever for the 73-year-old millionaire, who has spent decades using his media empire to support democracy in Hong Kong, a campaign that has seen him denounced by China as a "traitor". The sentences on Friday were the latest in a relentless and successful campaign by China since the protests to silence dissent. -AFP







