Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Home Foreign News

UN to keep Afghan mission

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 16: The UN said Thursday it will maintain its political and humanitarian mission to Afghanistan despite the departure of US and NATO troops later this year.
Stephane Dujarric, spokesman to the UN secretary-general, said it was "clear and obvious" that the troops' departure "will have an impact on the country as a whole," in response to questions about the mission's future.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is a small political operation comprised of approximately 1,200 employees, the vast majority of whom are Afghan nationals, and does not include peacekeepers.
And with all UN agencies included, the organization's total presence in Afghanistan amounts to approximately 4,000 people, some 75 percent of whom are Afghan.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Israel to scrap outdoor mask
Jimmy Lai jailed for protests
UN to keep Afghan mission
Palestinian protesters run from tear gas fired by Israeli security forces
Raul Castro to quit, ending 6 decade of Castro rule
Finland offers to host Putin-Biden summit
Yemen’s heavy fighting kills 96
Another US mass shooting leaves eight dead in Indianapolis


Latest News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
China’s Coronavac 80% effective at preventing Covid deaths: Chile results
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
AL takes programme on historic Mujibnagar Day
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Obaidul Quader won't be allowed to enter Companyganj: Quader Mirza
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20 series with nervy win
South Asia new epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic: IFRC
Country's largest COVID-19 hospital will be inaugurated on Sunday
Hefazat leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed arrested
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports highest 101 Covid deaths in a day
Bangladesh to seek 10pc of funds for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: FM
South Korea slaps visa ban on Bangladeshis
Gonoshasthaya reduces dialysis charges
Poverty rate soaring up
Quader writes, recites poem on Coronavirus
Managing young people’s anxiety during pandemic
Housewife found dead in Mymensingh
8 dead in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
The speech that reignited horrific war memories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft