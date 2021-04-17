UN to keep Afghan mission

UNITED NATIONS, Apr 16: The UN said Thursday it will maintain its political and humanitarian mission to Afghanistan despite the departure of US and NATO troops later this year.

Stephane Dujarric, spokesman to the UN secretary-general, said it was "clear and obvious" that the troops' departure "will have an impact on the country as a whole," in response to questions about the mission's future.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is a small political operation comprised of approximately 1,200 employees, the vast majority of whom are Afghan nationals, and does not include peacekeepers.

And with all UN agencies included, the organization's total presence in Afghanistan amounts to approximately 4,000 people, some 75 percent of whom are Afghan. -AFP







