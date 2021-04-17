Video
Saturday, 17 April, 2021
Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Foreign News

Yemen’s heavy fighting kills 96

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM

DUBAI, Apr 16: Heavy fighting near the Yemeni city of Marib has killed 96 combatants over the past two days as Huthi rebels press their offensive on the government's last northern toehold, loyalist commanders said Friday.
"Clashes between the two sides on several fronts in the Marib area on Wednesday and Thursday killed 36 loyalists troops and 60 rebels," one government military source told AFP.
The Iran-backed Shiite rebels rarely disclose their own losses.
Aircraft of a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia provided air support to government ground forces.
The Huthis are "keeping up their slow advance on Marib and now constitute a very real threat on the Kassara and Mashjah fronts, northwest of the city," another loyalist military official told AFP.
The loss of Marib would be a heavy blow for the Yemeni government, currently based in the southern city of Aden, and for its Saudi backers.
The city of Marib and its surrounding oil fields make up the last significant pocket of government-held territory in the north, the rest of which is under rebel control, including the capital Sanaa.
The city's fall could also lead to humanitarian disaster, as vast numbers of civilians displaced from fighting elsewhere have sought refuge in the area.    -AFP


