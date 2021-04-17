Video
Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:23 AM
Home Foreign News

Another US mass shooting leaves eight dead in Indianapolis

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29

WASHINGTON, Apr 16: A gunman has killed at least eight people at a FedEx facility in the midwestern US city of Indianapolis before turning the gun on himself in the latest in a string of mass shootings in the country, authorities said Friday.
The incident came a week after President Joe Biden branded US gun violence an "epidemic" and an "international embarrassment" as he waded into the tense debate over gun control, a powerful political issue in the United States.
The gunman responsible for the overnight shooting was not immediately identified and it was not known if he was an employee at the FedEx facility near the airport in the state capitol of Indiana, deputy police chief Craig McCartt told CNN.
Several others were injured in the shooting, which started when the gunman opened fire in the parking lot and then went inside and kept shooting. Police say the whole episode lasted just a few minutes.
"It wasn't precipitated by any kind of a disturbance or argument with anyone there," McCartt said.
"He did not get very far into the facility at all, so I think that it probably only lasted one to two minutes, from what we're hearing," McCartt said. He said he gunman was armed "with a rifle of some sort."
When police entered the plant the gunman "immediately took his own life," McCartt said.
Four people with gunshot wounds were transported by ambulance, including one in critical condition, police said. Three were transported with other injuries, while two were treated at the scene and then released.
One man who was working a twilight shift at the plant told local broadcaster WISH-TV he saw the gunman start shooting and heard more than 10 shots.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

