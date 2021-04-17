Video
Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Foreign News

ASEAN weighs aid mission

EU expands Myanmar sanctions to military-linked firms

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BANGKOK, Apr 16: Southeast Asian countries are considering a proposal to send a humanitarian aid mission to Myanmar as a potential first step in a long-term plan to broker a dialogue between the junta and its opponents, diplomats familiar with the discussions said.
The proposal is being considered ahead of a planned meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders this month. Diplomats said it might be attended by Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who took power in a Feb. 1 coup that has plunged his country into turmoil.
The ASEAN summit has yet to be confirmed, although Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen said on his Facebook account on Friday that it would take place on April 24 and he would fly to Indonesia's capital for the event.
A national unity government in Myanmar, announced on Friday by members of the civilian administration ousted by the junta, said it should handle any aid from ASEAN and Min Aung Hlaing should not be allowed to take part in the summit.
Some regional foreign ministers and officials have held talks with Myanmar's ousted lawmakers, who call themselves the Committee Representing the Pyidaungsu Hluttaw (CRPH), but they have not been invited to the meeting.
The ASEAN proposal would start with a pause in hostilities and be followed by the delivery of aid, said Rizal Sukma, the executive director of the Jakarta-based Centre for International and Strategic Studies, who is among a team helping to generate policy ideas ahead of the summit.
Meanwhile,  the European Union is set to impose more sanctions next week over the coup and crackdown in Myanmar, targeting 10 individuals and two businesses controlled by the military, European diplomats said Friday.
The measures -- expected to be unveiled following a virtual meeting of EU foreign ministers on Monday -- come after the bloc hit junta chief Min Aung Hlaing and 10 other senior officials with sanctions last month over the February 1 seizure of power and bloody suppression of protests.  
Diplomats said the fresh round of EU asset freezes and visas bans will be expanded to two firms tied to the military as Western powers seek to increase presssure on Myanmar's new leadership by targeting their key moneymakers.  
The US and Britain have imposed sanctions on two conglomerates -- the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) and Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) -- that dominate many sectors of the resource-rich Southeast Asian country's economy, including trading, alcohol, cigarettes and consumer goods.    -REUTERS, AFP


« PreviousNext »

