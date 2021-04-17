Video
Saturday, 17 April, 2021
Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021

Nazia Farhana

Nazia Farhana

Nazia Farhana, an established culinary artiste and Aessesor of Bangladesh Technical Education Board (BTEB). Cooking was her passion since her chidhood but nowadays that passion turns into obsession as well as profession. Though she is masters  in English but to know about the cooking in details she has completed several courses such as Catering and Food Preservation from National Women Organization, Diploma in Food and Bevarage from Food Cadets,Food Hygine and safty control and Cooking and baking course from Bangladesh Porjaton Corporation (NHTTI).



Beaten rice Pulao

Ingredients
3 cups chire or beaten rice
100 gm Tiger prawn
1 carrot cut into cubes
1 small onion thinly sliced
1/2 cup cauliflower florets
1/4 cup peas
1/2 inch ginger grated
1/2 of tomato chopped to small pieces
2-3 green chilies slit

10-12 cashew nuts split
10-12 kishmish/raisins soaked in water
2 tbsp oil
to taste Salt
1 tbsp sugar
1/4 cup chopped coriander leaves
1/4 tsp cumin seeds
2-3 bay leaves

Method:
1. Soak the chire/beaten rice in water. The time of soaking depends on the thickness of the chire. For me it was around 10 mins. Be careful not to over soak the chire as the chire will turn mushy. Add the sugar and salt and mix evenly to chire. Be careful not to break the chire.
2. In a kadhai, add oil and heat it.
3. Once the oil is hot, add the bay leaves and cumin seeds. You can add the cinnamon, cardamom and pepper corns at this point if you are using.
4. As the spices turn aromatic, add the potatoes, carrot, tiger prawns and cauliflower and saute them for 3-4 minutes.
5. Then add the sliced onions, tomato and ginger, green chilies and saute again for 2-3 minutes.
6. Add the cashew nuts, kishmish, peas saute for a minute and then add turmeric powder with a splash of water.
7. As the water evaporates completely, lower the flame and add the chire.
8. Gently fold the vegetables to the chire taking care not to break the chire.
9. Add ghee if you want and cover the chire and steam for 2 minutes. Turn off the flame and garnish with chopped coriander leaves.


Rice coated meat balls

Ingredients
1/2 cup uncooked   white rice, rinsed
pound ground meat
2 tbsp water
1 tbsp Chinese cooking vinegars
1 tbsp cornstarch
1 tbsp soy sauce
1 small onion, chopped
1/2 tsp grated fresh ginger
1/2 tsp minced garlic
1/2 tsp salt
1 dash ground black pepper
2 leaves Chinese cabbage

Method
1. Place the rice in a bowl with enough water to cover. Allow to soak 2 hours. Drain and pour onto a platter.
2. Mix the ground meat, water, vinegar , cornstarch, soy sauce, onion, ginger, garlic, salt, and pepper in a bowl until all ingredients are evenly mixed. Divide and roll the mixture into balls 1-1/2 to 2 inches in size. Roll the meatballs in the soaked glutinous rice to coat completely.
3. Line a large bamboo steamer with the cabbage leaves. Arrange the meatballs atop the cabbage leaves.
4. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high heat; place a bamboo steamer over the boiling water. Steam the meatballs until no longer pink in the center, about 30 minutes.



