Importance of protein consumption



Qamrun Ahmed Chief Nutritionist Labaid Specialized Hospital, Dhanmondi

Protein being the essential 'building block of life', and responsible for contributing to our muscle and bone health, is yet lacking in daily diets. A high protein intake can help with weight loss, increase muscle mass, and improve overall health. Protein is one of the most important components of each cell in the body. Adequate protein intake is essential for our bodies to function properly. It is crucial for the development of muscles, hair, blood, connective tissue, antibodies, enzymes, and a lot more. The Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA) for protein is a modest 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight .The RDA is the amount of a nutrient you need to meet your minimum nutritional requirements and not the specific amount you are supposed to eat every day. Which means one would have to measure the exact amount of protein that are required their bodies. Protein intake can be calculated through freely available tools such as Protein-O-Meter on www.righttoprotein.com that asks for height, weight, and activity levels to determine required protein intake levels.How can we increase our protein intake?We ourselves have the key role in supporting the government to increase our protein intake however we can. The best method of increasing protein intake is to include protein rich wholefoods in daily diets.* Grains - There are several high protein grains such as millets, jowar, ragi and wheat that can be consumed to increase protein intake. Among many, oats is one with the highest amount of proteins - a total of 13.6 grams of protein in 100 grams of oats.* Nuts - Several commonly known and widely consumed nuts such as peanuts, almonds, cashew nuts, and pistachios have high protein value. Soy nuts among these have the highest amount of proteins - which is over 35 grams of protein in 100 grams of soy nuts. Nuts like Almonds not only contain great nutritional value but also add flavour and crunch to your salads or breakfast.* Poultry & Meat - Several poultry based products such as eggs, chicken, duck, and meat based products such as beef, mutton, lamb, and pork are high in protein. All of these foods contain approximately 20 grams of protein for 100 grams of quantity. It is advised to include lean, slightly larger cuts of meat to significantly boost the protein content in meals.* Fish: Fish is filled with Omega-3 fatty acids and Vitamins. Canned fish is a fantastic way to boost protein intake. It is a convenient source of high quality protein and beneficial omega - 3 fatty acids. Topping your salad or meals with poultry, cheese, fish or legumes will help you meet your protein needs and stay full.* Eggs: Eggs contain high amounts of protein, iron and vitamin. Eating whole eggs can reduce the risk of heart diseases. Replacing cereal with egg boosts protein consumption, makes you feel fuller & helps you eat fewer calories. Three large eggs provide 19 gm of high protein, along with important nutrients like selenium & choline.* Dairy: Dairy products like Cheese and Greek Yogurt make for great sources of protein and calcium. They are not only full of nutrition but also are great options for add ons or snacks. Cheese can also be consumed by those suffering from cholesterol to improve heart health.* Seeds - The seeds category features many protein rich seeds such as chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, etc. Leading the list is sunflower seeds, which contains approximately 20 grams of protein per 100 grams of the seeds.