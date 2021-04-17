Summer with comfortable & light T-shirts

Video
Saturday, 17 April, 2021
Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021
The warm and windy breeze of Baishakh is here, and the severe heat of summer is being served too! As soon as you get out, the sun forces its extreme wrath on your head. To fight the battle of survival with style, fashion is always there. This is why, in summer, people want to wear such clothes that will let them be in style all the while feeling comfortable in them and the best wearable cloth is the very familiar light summer t-shirts.
Men's and women's summer clothes depend on when exactly they are going out. Even the place they are going to is also important to consider. Whatever you wear in this scorching summer, just go for light coloured clothes. Light colour doesn't only mean the colour white. Loud or deep colours will feel intolerable in summer. Therefore, most men go for white coloured clothes. It becomes the national colour in summer! You can go for ash, sky blue, light green, light brown, purple and any other light or tolerable colour. However, it is not that you cannot wear dark-coloured clothes in summer in any way. You can colour your summer with any colour or shade besides black.
Moreover, focus more on fabric than colour. As guys spend most of the daytime outside, you should keep the matter of comfortable fabric in mind. In that case, nothing could be better than cotton. Clothes made of cotton or loom can be your most comfortable friend this summer. On the other hand, tight pants or fitted shirts are not suitable for summer.
Just make sure the cutting of the shirt is comfortable for you. Exclusive or expensive shirts won't bring you comfort this summer. For pants, you can go for dark ash, light grey, off-white, chestnut or biscuit colour. You can pair these with any shirt. You can wear a solid colour or a cotton check shirt.
For women's print t-shirt: If you're looking for comfort but trying to dress up the usual pants and a t-shirt, grab a pair of flowy floral lounge pants in comfy, summer-appropriate fabric. Pair it with some understated sandals and a basic tee for a look that's as fashion-forward as it is comfy.
 Towhid Chowdhury, director and designer of EASY, says, "It is best to wear light comfortable clothes in summer. As summer brings sun and rain together, it is better to go for t-shirts. Furthermore, our clothes are affordable for the customers.


