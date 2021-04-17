Shahidul Islam

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: Shahidul Islam, a local leader of BNP in Daulatpur Upazila of the district, died of heart failure on Monday night. He was 55.

After his namaz-e-janaza, he was buried at a graveyard in Mathurapur area at around 10am on Tuesday.



Mainul Hasan

MORELGANJ, BAGERHAT: Mainul Hasan, younger brother of Dainik Bhorer Daak Countryside Editor Yahia Nayon, died in Morelganj Upazila of the district on Sunday. He was 45.

He left wife, two sons and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.