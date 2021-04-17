Man stabbed to death in Bogura

BOGURA, Apr 16: A man was stabbed to death by miscreants in the district town on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Shafiul Islam Piplu, 35, son of late Aynul Kazi, a resident of Matidhali Uttarpara area in the town. He worked in a shop in Rajabazar area in the town.

Police sources said a group of miscreants stabbed Piplu to death in Matidhali area at around 11:45pm.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.

Officer-in-Charge of Bogura Sadar Police Station Selim Reza confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.





