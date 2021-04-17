Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Home Countryside

Man stabbed to death in Bogura

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 29
Our Correspondent

BOGURA, Apr 16: A man was stabbed to death by miscreants in the district town on Tuesday night.
The deceased was identified as Shafiul Islam Piplu, 35, son of late Aynul Kazi, a resident of Matidhali Uttarpara area in the town. He worked in a shop in Rajabazar area in the town.
Police sources said a group of miscreants stabbed Piplu to death in Matidhali area at around 11:45pm.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind the killing could not be known immediately.
Officer-in-Charge of Bogura Sadar Police Station Selim Reza confirmed the incident, adding that filing of a murder case is underway in this connection.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Man stabbed to death in Bogura
Five killed in road mishaps in four dists
12 detained on different charges in three districts
Blast disease affects Boro paddy fields at Fulbari
Three found dead in three districts
99 more contract corona in four districts
750 marginal farmers get free paddy seed at Gobindaganj


Latest News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
China’s Coronavac 80% effective at preventing Covid deaths: Chile results
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
AL takes programme on historic Mujibnagar Day
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Obaidul Quader won't be allowed to enter Companyganj: Quader Mirza
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20 series with nervy win
South Asia new epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic: IFRC
Country's largest COVID-19 hospital will be inaugurated on Sunday
Hefazat leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed arrested
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports highest 101 Covid deaths in a day
Bangladesh to seek 10pc of funds for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: FM
South Korea slaps visa ban on Bangladeshis
Gonoshasthaya reduces dialysis charges
Poverty rate soaring up
Quader writes, recites poem on Coronavirus
Managing young people’s anxiety during pandemic
Housewife found dead in Mymensingh
8 dead in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
The speech that reignited horrific war memories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft