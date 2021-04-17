Five killed in road mishaps in four dists

Five people were killed in separate road accidents in four districts- Sirajganj, Mymensingh, Gopalganj and Dinajpur, on Thursday.

SIRAJGANJ: Two people were killed and another was injured as a lorry smashed a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Shahjadpur Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Altab Hossain and Abu Shama, residents of Kayra Village in Ullapara Upazila in the district.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Hatikumrul Highway Police Station (PS) Md Shahjahan Ali said a lorry rammed into a three-wheeler in Haluaghati area in the afternoon, which left three passengers of the auto-rickshaw critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Shahjadpur Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead, the OC added.

MYMENSINGH: A sub-assistant engineer was killed in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Rasel Mridha, 36, a resident of Patuakhali. He was posted at Roads and Highways Department in Netrakona.

Quoting the locals, Kotwali PS OC Md Firoz Talukder said a Netrakona-bound brick-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying Rasel Mridha in Shambhuganj area at around 11am, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

However, police seized the bus, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

A case was filed with Kotwali PS in this connection, the OC added.

GOPALGANJ: A van-puller was killed in a road accident in Kotalipara Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Furu Sheikh, 55, son of late Hamed Sheikh, a resident of Tarshi Village in the upazila.

Kotalipara PS OC Sheikh Lutfar Rahman said a truck and an ambulance were collided head-on in Tarshi Bus Stand area on the Gopalganj-Kotalipara Road at around 8am, which left a van-puller who was in the middle of the collision seriously injured.

Injured Furu Sheikh was rushed to Kotalipara Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Khulna Medical College Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, he died on the way to Khulna, the OC added.

DINAJPUR: A fish trader was killed and another injured in a road accident in Nawabganj Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Ashraful Alam, 50, a resident of Ketra Village in Birampur Upazila of the district. He was a fish trader.

Nawabganj PS OC Ashok Kumer Chouhan said a truck hit hard an easy-bike from in front in Chararhat area at around 6am, which left easy-bike passenger Ashraful dead on the spot and its driver injured.

The injured was admitted to Nawabganj Upazila Health Complex.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the OC added.







