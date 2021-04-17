Video
Home Countryside

12 detained on different charges in three districts

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Our Correspondents

A total of 12 people including a female drug dealer and two members of banned militant group Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) were arrested on different charges in three districts- Natore, Rajshahi and Thakurgaon, in two days.  
GURUDASPUR, NATORE: Police arrested a man for killing his brother in Gurudaspur Upazila of the district on Wednesday night.
The arrested person is Abdur Razzak.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Gurudaspur Police Station (PS) Md Abdur Razzak said one Khaleq was hacked to death by his brother Maleq and nephew Abdur Rzzak over family dispute on April 6.
The accused went into hiding soon after the incident.
On information, a team of the law enforcers conducted a drive in Dudhgari Village under Nazirpur Union in the upazila at night on Wednesday and arrested Razzak from litchi orchard.
However, police are trying to arrest the prime accused Maleq, the OC added.  
RAJSHAHI: Seven people were arrested on different charges in the city in two days.
Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in a drive, arrested a listed female drug dealer with liquor in the city on Wednesday afternoon.
The arrested person is Bulbuli Begum, 51, wife of late Maqbul Sheikh, a resident of Laxmipur ID Baganpara area under Rajpara PS in the city.
Additinal Deputy Commissioner of Rajshahi Metropolitan Police Golam Rhul Quddus confirmed the matter in a press release on Thursday.
He said on information, a team of DB police conducted a drive in Laxmipur ID Baganpara area at around 5:30pm on Wednesday and arrested Bulbuli with 102 litres of liquor.  She was an accused of 12 cases under the Narcotics Control Act with different PSs in the city.
However, she was sent to jail following a court order.   
Earlier, DB police have arrested six people in the city on Tuesday while they were gambling online over Indian Premier League (IPL).
Arefin Jewel, deputy commissioner of city DB police, in a press conference said a special team of the metropolitan detective police conducted drives in different areas of the city on Tuesday and arrested eight people while they were gambling online. Teenagers and young boys from aristocratic families are getting involved in online IPL cricket gambling without informing their parents, the official added.
During the initial questioning, it was learned that they were losing everything by gambling over the IPL cricket match.
THAKURGAON: Police claimed to have arrested two members of banned militant group JMB in Ranishankail Upazila of the district early Tuesday.
The arrested persons are Abdul Kafi, 27, of Mahubhasha Jummapara Village under Gangachara PS in Rangpur, and Hazrat Ali, 21, of Kurigram. They are the members of the old JMB, police claimed. Ranishankail PS Inspector SM Zahid Iqbal said on information, a team of police conducted a drive in Varnia area of the upazila at midnight and arrested them.
According to police sources, two members of the banned militant outfit Emdadul Haque, 31, and his brother Shahidul Islam, 18, were arrested last month along with three rounds of firearms.
Two separate cases under the Anti-Terrorism Act and the Arms Act were filed with the PS in this connection. Abdul Kafi and Hazrat Ali were fugitive accused of that case.


« PreviousNext »

