Blast disease affects Boro paddy fields at Fulbari



The photo shows two farmers cutting blast-affected Boro paddy in Purbafulmati Village in Fulbari Upazila. photo: observer

According to field sources, the affected Boro fields are drying up; sheaves are being chita (containing no substance).

The blast disease has appeared because of rough weather.

Sources concerned are apprehending a production fall in this year's Boro cultivation in the upazila; the production target is unlikely to be met.

Farmers are waiting to start harvesting within few days.

Sources at the local agriculture office said, the blast disease has been caused due to excessive nitrogen fertiliser application in the Boro crop, sudden fall in moisture level and hot air.

Victim farmers claimed, they have failed to check the menace of the disease as they did not get timely advice from the local agriculture office.

Sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) here said, 9,985 hectares (ha) of land have been brought under Boro cultivation in the upazila.

The yielding became good for timely seed and fertiliser with bumper output possibilities.

The probable production was estimated at 66,000 metric tons (MT) including 6,500 MT of hybrid; the remaining included Ufsi-28 and 29.

Already, about 70 per cent of the fields have been sheaved in the upazila.

From the beginning of Chaitra (Bangla month of summar), severe hot in day time are being felt in the locality.

A visit to Dharmapur and Anantapur at Kashipur Union in the upazila found the drying Boro fields of three bighas of farmer Amjad Hossain.

Boro fields of others like Hasem Ali, Hanif Uddin, Karim Uddin, Abdul, Jahid Ali, Sharbesh Ali, Zamir Uddin, and Rafikul Islam have also been affected by the disease; plants are dying.

Hanif Uddin said, he did not get any advance advice from the DAE to check the disease. Even he does not know which sub-assistant agriculture officer is posted in his block.

He cultivated 4.5 bighas; of these, sheaves of 1.8 bighas of Ufsi-28 have dried up.

Getting no advice from the DAE, he purchased local anti-toadstool medicine from a local shop and sprayed in his field.

Farmers Kapur Uddin and Golzar Hossin said, they cultivated their Boro taking loans; but their fields have been completely damaged by the disease.

"Now we are in tension about paying our debts," he added.

Amjad Ali said, he has no knowledge about the disease; they have applied insecticide according to advice of different dealers; but it did not work; and at last they came to know it is a toadstool-related disease.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Mahbubur Rashid said, 9,985 ha of land were brought under Boro cultivation in the upazila; higher production is likely.

But due to foul weather, the blast disease has appeared in some fields of different unions of the upazila, he further said.

The DAE is providing different advice among farmers and distributing leaflets as awareness, he mentioned.







