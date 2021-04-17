Video
Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Home Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 26
Our Correspondents

Three people including a woman and a minor boy were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Madaripur and Bogura, in four days.
BHALUKA, MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife from Bhaluka Upazila in the district on Friday morning.
The deceased was identified as Nilufa Akter, 28, wife of Badsha Mia, a resident of Kaichan Village under Birunia Union in the upazila.
Locals spotted the hanging body in the area in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhaluka Model Police Station (PS) Mahmudul Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind the death will be known once the autopsy is done.
MADARIPUR: Police recovered the hanging body of a young man from Rajoir Upazila in the district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased was identified as Shakil Molla, 25, son of Mojibar Molla of Bishmambardi Village under Kabirajpur Union in the upazila.
Police and local sources said Shakil came home from Dhaka a week back due to lockdown and Ramadan.
After eating Sehri on Wednesday, he performed Fajr prayer and went out for morning walk. But he did not return home since then.
Later, locals found his body hanging from a mahogany tree on the bank of a pond in Kanchabal Village at around 8am and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Madaripur Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Rajoir PS OC (Investigation) Anwar Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the reason behind his death will be known after getting autopsy report.
BOGURA: Police recovered the throat-slit body of a minor boy from a paddy field in Shahjahanpur Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.
The deceased was identified as Siam, 8, son of late Nazrul Islam, a resident of Tetulgari Village under Bhatgram Union in Nandigram Upazila of the district.
The deceased's family members said Siam was playing beside the house in the morning. After that, he went missing. Later, locals spotted his body at a paddy field one kilometre away from the house in the afternoon and informed police. Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Additional Superintendent of Bogura Police Faisal Mahmud confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

