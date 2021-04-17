99 more contract corona in four districts

A total of 99 more people have contracted coronavirus in four districts- Narayanganj, Bogura, Kishoreganj and Bhola, in three days.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Some 11 more have contracted coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total virus case rose to 1,047 in the upazila.

Sonargaon Upazila Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Friday.

Meanwhile, a total of 847 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 35 died with the virus symptoms in the upazila.

BOGURA: The district on Thursday reported 38 more coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of the virus cases to 11,124 here.

In the last 24 hours, two more people died of the virus, taking the death tolls to 271 in the district.

Deputy District Civil Surgeon (CS) Mostafizur Rahman Tuhin confirmed the information on Thursday afternoon.

Meanwhile, 21 more people have been recovered from the virus here. With this, a total of 10,008 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus in the district.

The test results of 38 samples came positive, out of 199, tested at PCR labs of Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital and TMSS Medical College in Bogura.

Currently, 845 are undergoing treatment for coronavirus.

KISHOREGANJ: Nine more people have contracted coronavirus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 4,271 in the district.

CS Dr Md Mujibur Rahman confirmed the information on Thursday night.

Of the newly infected people, seven are in Sadar, one in Katiadi and one in Bajitpur upazilas.

The district-wise outbreak of the virus cases is 1,599 are in Sadar, 107 in Hossainpur, 173 in Karimganj, 134 in Tarail, 221 in Pakundia, 298 in Katiadi, 180 in Kuliarchar, 1,018 in Bhairab, 58 in Nikli, 352 in Bajitpur, 35 in Itna, 59 in Mithamoin and 37 in Austagram upazilas.

Meanwhile, a total of 3,787 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 73 died of it in the district.

BHOLA: Some 41 more people have contracted the virus here in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of the virus cases to 1,457 in the district.

Bhola CS Dr Syed Rezaul Islam confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

Of the newly infected people, 31 are in Sadar, five in Borhanuddin, four in Char Fasson and on in Daulatkhan upazilas.

The district-wise outbreak of the virus is 945 are in Sadar, 69 in Daulatkhan, 157 in Borhanuddin, 57 in Tazumuddin, 114 in Lalmohan, 82 in Char Fasson and 33 in Monpura upazilas.

Meanwhile, a total of 1,033 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 17 died of it in the district.







