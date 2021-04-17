750 marginal farmers get free paddy seed at Gobindaganj

GAIBANDHA, April 16: As many as 750 small and marginal farmers of Gobindaganj Upazila in the district got seed and fertiliser from the government through upazila agriculture office under Agriculture Incentive Distribution Programme of the government.

A function on seed and fertiliser distribution was organised by upazila agriculture office on its premises on Tuesday noon.

Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) Agriculturist Masudur Rahman attended the function and addressed it as chief guest and Agriculturist Md. Abdullah Al Hasan Chowdhury Liton, Coordinator of Engineer Monowar Hossain Chowdhury, MP, Darbasto Union Parishad Chairman Md. Shariful Islam George were present at the event as special guests while UNO Md. Abu Sayeed presided over the programme.

The speakers, in their speech, said, the government led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is so much cordial for the welfare of the farmers of the country. That is why the government took the initiative to distribute seed and fertiliser to boost production of Aus paddy by the small and marginal farmers to achieve country's sustainable food security.

Terming the present government as farmers friendly, DD of the DAE Agriculturist Masudur Rahman said, the government stood beside the small and marginal farmers of the upazila with seed and fertiliser to inspire the farmers to farm Aus paddy without economic trouble.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md. Khaldur Rahman Kajal, in his welcome speech, said, necessary measures had been taken to cultivate the Aus paddy under the programme in the upazila at farmers' level to attain the cherished goals of the programme.

Each of the farmers got 5 kg of Aus paddy seed, 10 kg of potash fertiliser and 20 kg of DAP (Di Ammonium Phosphate) fertiliser from the office free of cost under the programme, he added.







