Diarrhoea spreads alarmingly in Barishal, Pirojpur, Bhola



The photo shows two diarrhoea patients undergoing treatment on the floor of a Barishal hospital. photo: observer

BARISHAL: Diarrhoeal menace is spreading rapidly in the district.

Barishal General Hospital authorities are hiccupping to treat rising number of patients; all patients cannot be accommodated in the hospital. They termed the unabated diarrhoeal spreading as outbreak.

The disease has increased due to seasonal reason and corona symptom; diarrhoea is one of the symptoms of corona, said Maloy Krishna Baral, Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital.

According to the hospital sources, 751 diarrhoea patients were admitted in March alone.

RMO said, diarrhoea patients are more common when it is hot air.

Diarrhoea is also one of the symptoms of coronary disease, he mentioned.

Diarrhoea Ward's Nurse Archana Rani said, there were 61 patients on April 13; 41 were discharged; the remaining 20 ones are undergoing treatment.

For the last two months, 20-30 patients have been admitted into the hospital daily.

Hospital authorities said, due to bed crisis, some patients are treated on the floor.

According to RMO, most of the victims were suffering from food poisoning and contaminated drinking water.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr. Monwar Hossain said, in March , 21, 956 patients were admitted; and in the last year's March, 827 diarrhoea patients were admitted.

PIROJPUR: Diarrhoeal disease is spreading unabated in the district.

According to official sources, due to heat stress, the diarrhoeal disease has been continuing to spread across the district's seven upazilas for the last 20 days.

At present, drinking water crisis is prevailing in these upazilas. The drinking water crisis has been caused due to lack of rainfall.

Health officials sources said, in the last 15 days, over 600 patients were affected by diarrhoea in the district, mostly children.

CS Dr. Hasanat Yousuf Zaki said, 68 medical teams are working to control the diarrhoea in seven upazilas.

Sources at district diarrhoea control room said, 260 patients have been admitted into the Diarrhoea Ward of the district hospital.

LALMOHAN, BHOLA: The admission of diarrhoeal patients is increasing alarmingly at Lalmohan Upazila Health Complex in the district.

Every day, about 60-70 patients are rushing to the hospital's Emergency Department for treatment; of them, about 50 to 60 ones are being admitted in a critical condition. According to the hospital sources, the percentage of the patients is highest compared to that of the last year.

Hospital sources reported, physicians, nurses, and other staffs are getting it hard to provide the increasing number of patients with adequate treatment.

In the 50-bed health complex, many patients are being given healthcare on floor due to space crisis.

While talking with a number of patients, they said, they developed stomach-pain suddenly. Later, they were taken to the hospital. Physicians diagnosed them with diarrhoea attacks and were admitted.

Nursing Supervisor of the hospital Dipali Rani Dutt said, 10 posts of senior nurses are lying vacant in the complex.

"That is why we are facing trouble in providing treatment to so many patients with limited nurses," she claimed.

She demanded of the authorities concerned for filling these vacancies immediately.

Residential Medical Officer (RMO) of the hospital Dr. Md Mahsin Khan said, "We are trying to provide patients with highest effort," adding, "The pressure of patients is so high."

There is manpower crisis in the hospital, he mentioned. If the vacancies are filled up, patients will get better services, he demanded.



