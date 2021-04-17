Three electrocuted in three districts

Three people including a minor boy were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Munshiganj, Pabna and Bogura, in three days.

SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A construction worker was electrocuted in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.

Deceased Sohag Mridha, 30, was a resident of Purba Keyotkhali Village in the upazila.

Local sources said Sohag came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working at an under-construction building in the village in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.

Officer-in-Charge of Sreenagar Police Station Md Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan said no complaint was received from the victim's family in this connection.

CHATMOHAR, PABNA: A boy was electrocuted in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.

The deceased was identified as Atiqul Islam Sajib, 11, son of Md Abdul Majid of Koinura Village under Mulgram Union in the upazila. He was a fifth grader at Koinura Government Primary School.

Local sources said Atiqul was flying a kite nearby the house at around 11:30am.

At one stage, his kite got stuck with a mango tree. Later, he came in contact with a live electric wire while trying to collect the kite, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police visited the scene and recovered the body.

BOGURA: A night-guard of an under construction building was electrocuted in the district town on Tuesday.

Deceased Abdur Rashid Sonar, 65, was the night-guard of Comfort Housing at SC Lane in Jaleshwaritala area.

Local sources said Sonar came in contact with a live electric wire while he was charging his mobile phone at around 10pm, which left him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.







