Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:21 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Home Countryside

Three electrocuted in three districts

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Our Correspondents

Three people including a minor boy were electrocuted in separate incidents in three districts- Munshiganj, Pabna and Bogura, in three days.
SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A construction worker was electrocuted in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Thursday afternoon.
Deceased Sohag Mridha, 30, was a resident of Purba Keyotkhali Village in the upazila.
Local sources said Sohag came in contact with a live electric wire while he was working at an under-construction building in the village in the afternoon, which left him dead on the spot.
Officer-in-Charge of Sreenagar Police Station Md Hedayetul Islam Bhuiyan said no complaint was received from the victim's family in this connection.
CHATMOHAR, PABNA: A boy was electrocuted in Chatmohar Upazila of the district on Thursday morning.
The deceased was identified as Atiqul Islam Sajib, 11, son of Md Abdul Majid of Koinura Village under Mulgram Union in the upazila. He was a fifth grader at Koinura Government Primary School.
Local sources said Atiqul was flying a kite nearby the house at around 11:30am.
At one stage, his kite got stuck with a mango tree. Later, he came in contact with a live electric wire while trying to collect the kite, which left him dead on the spot. Being informed, police visited the scene and recovered the body.
BOGURA: A night-guard of an under construction building was electrocuted in the district town on Tuesday.
Deceased Abdur Rashid Sonar, 65, was the night-guard of Comfort Housing at SC Lane in Jaleshwaritala area.
Local sources said Sonar came in contact with a live electric wire while he was charging his mobile phone at around 10pm, which left him dead on the spot.
Being informed, police rushed to the scene and recovered the body.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Obituary
Man stabbed to death in Bogura
Five killed in road mishaps in four dists
12 detained on different charges in three districts
Blast disease affects Boro paddy fields at Fulbari
Three found dead in three districts
99 more contract corona in four districts
750 marginal farmers get free paddy seed at Gobindaganj


Latest News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
China’s Coronavac 80% effective at preventing Covid deaths: Chile results
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
AL takes programme on historic Mujibnagar Day
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Obaidul Quader won't be allowed to enter Companyganj: Quader Mirza
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20 series with nervy win
South Asia new epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic: IFRC
Country's largest COVID-19 hospital will be inaugurated on Sunday
Hefazat leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed arrested
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports highest 101 Covid deaths in a day
Bangladesh to seek 10pc of funds for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: FM
South Korea slaps visa ban on Bangladeshis
Gonoshasthaya reduces dialysis charges
Poverty rate soaring up
Quader writes, recites poem on Coronavirus
Managing young people’s anxiety during pandemic
Housewife found dead in Mymensingh
8 dead in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
The speech that reignited horrific war memories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft