24 die of corona in different dists

A total of 24 people died of coronavirus in different districts including Narayanganj, Naogaon, Barishal, Rajshahi, Laxmipur, Bhola and Kushtia, in five days.

SONARGAON, NARAYANGANJ: Three people died of coronavirus in Sonargaon Upazila of the district in the last 24 hours.

Of the deceased, two are women and a man.

Sonargaon Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Polash Kumar Saha confirmed the information on Friday.

With this, a total of 35 people have, so far, died with the virus symptoms in the upazila.

PATNITALA, NAOGAON: A woman of Patnitala Upazila in the district died of coronavirus at Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Shelly Begum, 50, wife of Jahangir Alam, a resident of Bamail Village under Matindar Union in the upazila.

The deceased's family sources said after being positive for the virus, Shelly Begum was admitted to RMCH on Thursday.

Later, she died at corona ward at around 10pm while undergoing treatment.

However, the deceased was buried at her family graveyard in the area following the health guidelines.

Patnitala Upazila Health Officer Dr Khalid Saifullah confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Six people died with coronavirus symptoms at the isolation unit of Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) in the city in the last 24 hours till Thursday morning.

SBMCH Deputy Director Dr Abdur Razzak confirmed the matter.

He said the samples of the deceased have been collected and sent to RT PCR Lab for the virus test.

Meanwhile, a total of 26 patients were admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital and 24 people have been released here in the last 24 hours.

A total 29 patients are now undergoing treatment at corona ward in the hospital.

However, a total of 546 people have, so far, died at the isolation and corona wards in the hospital.

RAJSHAHI: A total of ten people died with coronavirus infection and its symptoms in Rajshahi in three days.

Eight people died with coronavirus infection and its symptoms at RMCH in the city on Wednesday.

Of the deceased, five were found positive for the virus and the three others had been suffering with the virus symptoms.

They were undergoing treatment at Intensive Care Unit (ICU), cabin and corona ward in the hospital for the last couple of days.

Later, they died there at night.

Deputy Director of RMCH Dr Saiful Ferdous confirmed the matter.

He said the bodies have been instructed to be buried in accordance with the hygiene rules.

The samples from the three deceased who had been suffering with the virus symptoms were collected and sent for the virus test.

A total of 112 people were admitted to the hospital on Thursday with the virus infection and its symptoms.

Among them, 59 patients are now undergoing treatment with the virus and other 53 are admitted with the virus symptoms.

Earlier, two more people died of coronavirus here on Monday, taking the total virus cases from the virus to 428 in the division.

Meanwhile, 193 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 28,883 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information through a press release on Tuesday noon.

He said the highest 269 patients have, so far, died in Bogura while 60 died in Rajshahi.

Apart from this, 14 people died in Chapainawabganj, 30 in Naogaon, 15 in Natore, 11 in Joypurhat, 18 in Sirajganj and 12 in Pabna districts.

Among the total infected, 25,306 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus and 3,287 are now undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals in the division.

LAXMIPUR: Two women died of coronavirus in the district in the last 24 hours.

Civil Surgeon (CS) Dr Abdul Gaffar confirmed the matter on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Kamrunnahar and Roushan Ara. All of the deceased's family members are also infected with the virus.

So far, a total of 78 people have died with the virus symptoms in the district.

Meanwhile, 17 more people tested positive for virus, taking the total virus cases to 2,616 in the district.

Of them, 2,352 people have been recovered from the virus.

BHOLA: An elderly woman died of coronavirus at Bhola Sadar Hospital in the district town on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Rowshanara Begum, 70, a resident of Lalmohan Upazila in the district.

With this, the total fatality cases from the virus rose to 17 in the district.

Bhola CS Dr Syed Rezaul Islam confirmed the information on Wednesday morning.

He said Rowshanara was undergoing treatment at corona unit in the hospital.

Later, she died there at night.

DAULATPUR, KUSHTIA: A local leader of Awami League died of coronavirus at Kushtia General Hospital at around 7am on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Shamsuddin Ahmed Mandol, 90, a resident of Allardargah Haludbaria Village in Daulatpur Upazila of the district.

His namaz-e-janaza was held on Allardargah Idris Ali Madrasa Field after Asr payer.

Later, he was buried at a graveyard in the area.

He left wife, four sons, three daughters and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.







