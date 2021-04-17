

Set up field hospitals the quickest



However, incidence of Coronavirus shot up due to the emergence of new variants. Understandably, this has led to a crisis in all types of beds in public and private hospitals. Many hospitals are serving more patients than the number of beds at their disposal. Even after visiting four or five hospitals, the desired services are not found available. More to it, deaths are taking place in ambulances even before some patients were admitted at hospitals.



As expectantly, our private and public hospitals have noticeably failed to prepare and equip themselves with treatment facilities by predicting the danger of the second wave and new variants. And as the situation is likely to worsen amid the lockdown, the need of the hour is to set up as many field hospitals possible. And it is equally important to run the hospitals efficiently.



That said - the makeshift hospitals must not only be set up with mere beds, stretchers, life saving drugs and healthcare staff but also incorporate sufficient number of oxygen cylinders. Additionally, these hospitals need to be set up in populated areas, so that a large number of patients can avail health service while critical patients can be sent to hospitals directly from there.



Reportedly, about a couple of weeks ago, initiatives were taken to set up a hospital with more than one thousand beds at Dhaka North City Corporation Market in Mohakhali. A large quantity of equipment was also purchased for setting up of the hospital there. But a market place needs enough time to transform into a hospital, and it is not clear when it will be ready.



Now is the time to fast track the move to convert the market area into a field hospital. At the same time, we would request our health authorities not to rush in setting up field hospitals without carrying meticulous safety feasibility studies.



A number of avoidable accidents, occurred at reputable hospitals have snatched away lives of Corona patients in the past year. The key reasons behind these accidents were - extended Corona wards were not properly planned, constructed and lacked safety gears. We do not wish to see recurrence of these deadly accidents in newly built field hospitals.



