Rohingya relocation is not permanent solution

Dear Sir

The UN has expressed its positive attitude on the Bhasan Char project, which is meant to relocate 100,000 Rohingya from the camps in Cox's Bazar. The UN delegation, which visited Bhasan Char on March 17-20, has already submitted a report to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently.



We are glad that Bangladesh could accpmplish such a work without any hssel, ensuring the security of life of thousands of refugees. The government has already relocated some 13,000 Rohingyas to Bhasan Char. Apart from the risk of landslides in the hilly terrain, the government cited issues such as drug peddling, human trafficking, gender-based violence, conflicts between factions of the refugee communities in Cox's Bazar, and environmental degradation as major reasons for the relocation. The international community had raised concerns over risks of tidal surge and cyclone at the remote island, but the government said with 120 brick-built cluster villages and 120 cyclone shelters, flood protection embankments, facilities for education, farming and fishing, hospitals and playgrounds, the Char is a much better living place than the Cox's Bazar camps.



However, relocating the Rohingyas is a temporary solution, not permanent. The UN must cooperate Bangladesh and make pressure on Myanmar so that the country takes back its people.



Shohel Rana

Over email