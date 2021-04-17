

Ensure quality education at tertiary level



Unfortunately, our universities are busy with awarding degrees to the students. In most cases, they have a little concern over ensuring the quality education for the students to make them efficient graduates. Political commentators and educationists are complaining in seminars, symposiums and television talk shows about the dire state of higher education in Bangladesh.



The present scenario states that, the high university officials are busy in pursuing their personal interest. With their circles there are busy in lobbing in order to be blessed with ranks and promotions. It is time to think how their unguided autonomy misguides the prospects of the nation.



According to the report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), corruption is rampant in the recruitment process of lecturers in the country's public universities. There may be some cases where teachers engineer academic results of students favored by them so they would later be recruited as lecturers. This fraudulent process is mainly an obstacle on the way to ensuring quality education as well as producing quality graduates.



Private universities still have many challenges and limitations to produce quality graduates, though they are trying to equip students with some necessary skills and knowledge apart from providing them subject knowledge. Language skills and IT skills are being emphasized in the private universities in a bid to make the graduates fit for the labor market.



Producing a huge number of graduates and post graduates is not enough, unless they turn into skilled manpower. There is a gap prevailing between education and employability. The existing education gives priority to the generalization of education which hardly addresses to equip students with skilled-based knowledge.



Another concern is the traditional lecture-based education along with motivating students to memorization is still rampant. But to have the employable eligibility in the labor market theoretical and practical knowledge are the most important factors students should entail.



Things get tougher when we see that unemployment rate is escalating among the educated youth than the ones uneducated or little educated. According to a latest Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) study, more than one-third of the total youth labor force in Bangladesh with higher education is unemployed. This curse is ongoing as every year more than 7 lakh fresh graduates come out of universities for competing with the existing others in the labor market. Obviously, it is the dire consequence of inefficient production of the universities.



First of all, syllabuses and lecture modules upgradation in the light of job market have to be ensured at every tertiary institution. Secondly, courses should be offered considering the light of practical importance. Thirdly, universities should try to create a convenient environment for their alumni and find scopes for them. Above all, there is no alternative to enhancing the quality of education with special focus on skills development. Need-based education should be incorporated in all levels of education to help students compete in the job market.



Hopefully, recently the Dhaka University (DU) authorities have introduced a program 'Graduate Promotion and Skill Development' to provide some training activities aiming to make the graduates more efficient, skilled and employable.The program includes national and international language teaching and offering special training on applicable knowledge, corporate etiquette and manners, use of technology and presentation.



However, the government has emphasized on equipping the youth with ICT knowledge. A great number of science and technology universities have already been established amid the country to address the gap in technological education. Apart from increasing the number of ICT training centers, the present government has taken some praiseworthy initiatives to digitalize education sectors.



To this end, it is pertinent to ask; what will we do with the huge number of graduates unless they turn into human resource? Our universities should always aim at producing quality human resources. If every graduate turns into quality resource, not only he or she will be able to change their lot but also the country will enormously be benefitted--that is very urgent for achieving sustainable development goals.

Alaul Alam teaches at Prime University& research scholar at the IBS

