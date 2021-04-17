

What does Military or civilian government in Myanmar mean to Rohingyas?



In 1978, military junta Ne Win's 'Operation King Dragon' drove 200,000 Rohingyas into Bangladesh. In 1992, General Saw Maung's military government evicted and pushed 250,000 Rohingyas into Bangladesh. In 2012 about 70,000 Rohingyas took refuge escaping communal riot instigated by local politics.



The largest exodus of Rohingyas was in 2017. Senior General Min Aung Hlaing's "Area Clearance Operation" rendered more than 700,000 Rohingyas homeless and they ran for their lives to find shelter in Bangladesh. Myanmar military's atrocities in 2017 had all elements of genocidal crimes. The objective of the 'Clearance Operation' was to clear Rakhine of Rohingyas. Rohingya homes were burnt, bulldozed and levelled making living places traceless; government confiscated their lands; women were raped; men, women and children were killed and so forth. Besides pushing Rohingyas into Bangladesh, 125,000 were driven into concentration camp in Sittwe and has been languishing there since 2012.



Rohingyas have been subject to mental and physical tortures of different sorts for decades. They were citizens of Burma under the Citizenship Act 1948. Military dictator General Ne Win enacted new Citizenship Law in 1982 and stripped Rohingyas off citizenship. The new citizenship law was enacted targeting Rohingya minority population because no other ethnicity lost citizenship under the new law.



After revoking citizenship, successive military regimes issued policies and institutionalized persecution against Rohingyas. Hate speech, hate narratives, incitement etc from both the central and local governments successfully embedded hatred in the Buddhist majority population against Rohingyas.



Fortify Rights in 2014 published a report entitled "Policies of Persecution". The report mentioned that, "The [government] documents obtained by Fortify Rights detail restrictions on movement, marriage, childbirth, home repairs and construction of houses of worship, and other aspects of everyday life [mandatory guest registration for neighbourhood surveillance, taking permission to travel outside one's own ward and village].



Confidential enforcement guidelines empower security forces to use abusive methods to implement these "population control measures" [like permission for marriage, taking pregnancy test before marriage, forcing a mother to breast feed her baby in presence of security personnel during family verification]. The evidence presented in this report indicates the involvement of Rakhine State and central government authorities in the formulation and implementation of these policies [of persecution]."



The two elections in 2011 and 2015 after fifty years of military rule could not improve the misery of Rohingyas. Brief period of civilian rule (1948-1962) also did not take any initiative to shape the future better. Rohingyas had positive views about Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) but did not expect that NLD winning any election would bring fortune for them but wished a little reduction in the severity of oppression. Unfortunately continuation of maltreatment during the NLD government brushed away their hopes. The tyranny culminated in committing genocidal crimes by the Myanmar Military in 2017. Neither the Union Solidarity and Development Party (USDP) government (2011-2015) nor the NLD government (2015-2020) did anything to improve their sufferings. Flag Bearers of Human Rights from across the globe persistently offered leap services without any effective action to stop persecution.



The world was taken aback at Suu Kyi's decision to defend military's genocidal crimes in the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Her colleagues in NLD could argue that she did so under 'military compulsion'. According to Dr Sasa, military would have toppled Suu Kyi's government had she not gone to Hague. So handicap is the popularly elected civilian government in Myanmar. Anyway, Suu Kyi could not save her government even defending the military's genocidal crimes.



She told the court that "several thousand ARSA fighters attacking more than 30 police posts and villages, and an army base in northern Rakhine was to seize Maungdaw township" and responsible for the situation. The story of "several thousand ARSA fighters" was not convincing. Estimate 5,000 strength Arakan Army have kept Myanmar military on the toe for years. If "several thousand ARSA fighters" were involved in the attack then its force strength should have been far more and it should have been a well-organized insurgent group to make situation persistently worse for the military. What she could not tell the court in fear of guns smoking at home that the "ARSA drama" was an enactment of the Myanmar Army to create an excuse for ethnic cleansing.



Dr. Sasa, a senior leader in the NLD and Myanmar Parliament's Upper House (CRPH) representative to the UN issued a statement on March 26, 2021 after the USA and UK imposed sanction against military owned conglomerates Myanmar Economic Holdings (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC). He said that "These sanctions target the source of wealth and income of military Generals who have killed innocent people and committed ethnic cleansing against the Kachin, Karen, Kayah, Shan, Mon, Rakhine, Chin and Rohingya. These same Generals are guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity."He also emphatically told the Aljazeera's Upfront on 26March 2021 that the military has committed genocide against Rohingyas. This is the first time in the history of Myanmar that a senior political leader, used the word 'Rohingya', addressed them as minority and confessed military's genocidal crimes against them.



Myanmar Governments whether it was a military or civilian government did not recognize Rohingyas as ethnic minority rather used derogatory words to indicate this minority population and inflicted unabated misery upon them. Military's notorious brutality upon the people of Myanmar since February 1, 2021 should be a call awakening the conscious of people and political leadership, let the humanity hope it has begun with Dr. Sasa. However, time will say, what did his comment signify for the Rohingyas?

Mohammad Abdur Razzak is a retired Commodore of Bangladesh Navy







