

Zeenat Hakim appointed as executive director of Walton

At the Welcoming day of Zeenat Hakim, SM Rezaul Alam, Chairman, Walton DG-Tech Industries Limited and SM Manjurul Alam Ovi, Director and Managing Director, Walton DGTech Industries Limited and Eva Riz, Deputy Managing Director, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited were present.

Among the others, the noteworthy guests of this occasion were Engineer Liaquat Ali, DMD (DG-Tech Industries Limited), Humayun Kabir (DMD-Hi-Tech Industries Limited) and Md. Emdadul Haque Sarkar (DMD-Marcel). Also present were the Executive Director - Azizul Hakim, Mohammad Raihan and other officials.

It is to be mentioned that star actor Azizul Hakim has also recently joined Walton. He is currently Executive Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd.

Zeenat Hakim said Walton is a reputed organization of Bangladesh; an organization working for the people of this country. Walton is a name of loyalty and confidence to everyone today. Walton's role in improving the living standards of the people of Bangladesh is infinite and undeniable. This industrial organization is branding Bangladesh in the world by taking Bangladesh to a unique height in the court of the world. '

She also said that to build a digital Bangladesh, Digitech Industries Limited is producing world-class technology products such as laptops, mobiles and computers. By producing and supplying various modern technology products, Bangladesh is playing a role in reaching the pinnacle of development. I am proud to be a part of the Walton family. Playwriter and director Zeenat Hakim has joined Walton, Bangladesh's top electronics and technology company, as Executive Director of Digitech Industries Limited, a sister industrial company of Walton Group, on April 1.