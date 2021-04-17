Video
Women's Own

Shoukhin Women Empowerment Organization distributes food products

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 37
Women\'s Own Report

'Shoukhin Karushilpa'and 'Shoukhin Women Empowerment Organization' arranged a food products distribution programme at Gopalbag in the capital recently.
Afroza Khanam Mukta, a women entrepreneur and chairperson of Shoukhin Women Empowerment Organization, handed over the products to disadvantaged people.
Afroza said that in this pandemic situation many people have spent their time without a job and some of their family members have been sick, mostly old people. For them, the situation is very tough to battle with the pandemic. On the other hand, the month of Ramadan is starting now. However, I feel we need to stand up for these people with our helping hand. That is why we took this step.
Afroza Khanom Mukta is a successful entrepreneur who is simultaneously an expert in cooking and handicrafts. She formed her own institution 'Shoukhin Karushilpa' with the combination of both of the skill she honed over the years. She trained many of the women to learn those skills and in doing so empower them through this institution. Afroza Khanom Mukta got immense pleasure when she saw those women carved their niche after being trained here in her institution.


