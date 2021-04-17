

Navigating pregnancy during C-19 pandemic

International Confederation of Midwives President, Franka Cadee, gave some advice to pregnant women to protect themselves and their little one during this crisis in an article published by Unicef on its official website.

Is it safe to continue prenatal check-ups?

Many expectant mothers are fearful of going to appointments while they are taking precautions, such as staying home and practicing physical distancing when outside.

Cadee said, "I expect that pregnant women will find they are seeing their healthcare professional less, to protect them and the healthcare professional from getting infected and that they will be seen live when it is necessary," she added.

Cadee advises mothers to find out what options are available to them from their healthcare professional and in their communities.

After the child is born, it is also important to continue receiving professional support and guidance, including routine immunizations, she added.

Will the coronavirus disease pass on to the baby?

It is still unknown if the virus can be transmitted from a mother to her baby during pregnancy.

"The Covid-19 virus has not been found in vaginal fluid, in cord blood, or breastmilk," said Cadee, although information is still emerging. To date, Covid-19 has also not been detected in amniotic fluid or the placenta.

The best thing to do is to take all necessary precautions to prevent oneself from contracting the Covid-19 virus.

Is it still a good option to give birth in a hospital or healthcare clinic?

Cadee recommended, "Women should ask their midwife [or health care professional] what they feel is the safest place for them and how precautions are being taken from situation to situation. "It depends on the woman, on her situation, and on the healthcare system."

Can a partner or family member be nearby during childbirth?

While policies vary by country, Cadee believes women should have someone nearby to support them, as long as proper precautions are taken, such as wearing a mask in the delivery room, and washing their hands.

Cadee said, "We are finding that in certain countries people are not being allowed to be with women, and that is worrying me.

"I can understand that you want to reduce the number of people with a woman while she is giving birth because you are trying to reduce contact, and that is very logical, but let's make sure that a woman has someone, one person, with her while she is giving birth - her partner, her sister, her mother, [or the closest person of her choice]. And please keep the babies with the mothers."

What should be done to cope with the anxiousness?

Having a plan in place for the birth can help ease feelings of anxiety by giving one more of a sense of control, but recognizing that the current situation means there may be less predictability, depending on where one lives.

"This should include who to phone when the labour begins, who will provide support during labour, and where. Establish what restrictions will be in place for hospital birth regarding support people and family members," advises Cadee.

She also recommends doing simple things at home to relax, "like [stretching] exercises, breathing exercises, and giving your midwife a call if you need to."

Cadee underlines the importance of establishing a trusting relationship with the healthcare provider and suggested establishing a system of how and when to communicate with the healthcare professional.

She advised pregnant women to ask the following questions of their healthcare professionals:

* Am I at risk of coronavirus disease in this space? Has someone else been here with the Covid-19 virus?

* How do you separate people with the Covid-19 virus from people who have not?

* Is there enough protective clothing for the healthcare professionals?

* Am I allowed to take someone with me? If not, why not?

* Am I allowed to keep my baby with me? If not, why not?

* Am I able to breastfeed my baby? If not, why not?

* Am I allowed to give birth vaginally or will you do a Caesarean section sooner? If so, why is that?

What should women pack to go into hospital given the coronavirus pandemic?

"I do not think women need to take anything extra, but they should take precautions well into account," advises Cadee.

She expects some hospitals may ask women to go home earlier than normally, if they are healthy.

What can be done to protect the newborn from the Covid-19 virus?

The best thing one can do is to keep it simple -- stick to just the family and not ask for visitors right away.

"Also make sure your children (if you have other children) are not with other children. Get your family to wash their hands and take good care of themselves," says Cadee.

Although it is a difficult time, Cadee recommends trying to see the positie side of having this time to bond as a family.

What should an expecting mother do to keep herself safe during the pandemic?

As far as the research shows, pregnant women are not at a higher risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus than any other group of people.

That being said, due to changes in their bodies and immune systems, pregnant women in the last months of pregnancy can be badly affected by some respiratory infections, and so it is important to take precautions.

Cadee advises practicing the following physical distancing measures:

* Avoid contact with anyone displaying symptoms of coronavirus disease

* Avoid public transport when possible

* Work from home, where possible

* Avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces, particularly in closed or confined spaces

* Avoid physical gatherings with friends and family

* Use telephone, texting or online services to contact your midwife, obstetrician and other essential services

Additional protective measures include, frequent hand washing with soap and water, regular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces at home, self-monitoring of any signs or symptoms consistent with Covid-19, and seeking early care from a health care provider.

Is breastfeeding safe?

"As far as we know, it is perfectly safe to continue breastfeeding," says Cadee.

"All the research shows, the Covid-19 virus is not transmitted through breastmilk, so the mother can breastfeed - it is the best thing she can do for her baby."

If one suspects having the Covid-19 virus, it is important to seek medical care early and to follow instructions from the health care provider.

Mothers well enough to breastfeed should take precautions, including wearing a mask if available, washing hands before and after contact, and cleaning or disinfecting surfaces.

If one is too ill to breastfeed, express milk and give it to the child with a clean cup or spoon - all while following the same precautions.

What to do if one lives in a crowded space?

Many women around the world live in close proximity to lots of other people, making physical distancing much more challenging.

In such places, "I would really ask the whole community to take care of their pregnant women," urges Cadee.

She recommends people keep their distance from pregnant women as much as possible and that certain toilets be designated for them.

Source: https://www.unicef.org















Pregnancy is usually a special time full of excitement and anticipation but for expectant mothers in the coronavirus pandemic, fear, anxiety and uncertainty are clouding this otherwise happy time.International Confederation of Midwives President, Franka Cadee, gave some advice to pregnant women to protect themselves and their little one during this crisis in an article published by Unicef on its official website.Is it safe to continue prenatal check-ups?Many expectant mothers are fearful of going to appointments while they are taking precautions, such as staying home and practicing physical distancing when outside.Cadee said, "I expect that pregnant women will find they are seeing their healthcare professional less, to protect them and the healthcare professional from getting infected and that they will be seen live when it is necessary," she added.Cadee advises mothers to find out what options are available to them from their healthcare professional and in their communities.After the child is born, it is also important to continue receiving professional support and guidance, including routine immunizations, she added.Will the coronavirus disease pass on to the baby?It is still unknown if the virus can be transmitted from a mother to her baby during pregnancy."The Covid-19 virus has not been found in vaginal fluid, in cord blood, or breastmilk," said Cadee, although information is still emerging. To date, Covid-19 has also not been detected in amniotic fluid or the placenta.The best thing to do is to take all necessary precautions to prevent oneself from contracting the Covid-19 virus.Is it still a good option to give birth in a hospital or healthcare clinic?Cadee recommended, "Women should ask their midwife [or health care professional] what they feel is the safest place for them and how precautions are being taken from situation to situation. "It depends on the woman, on her situation, and on the healthcare system."Can a partner or family member be nearby during childbirth?While policies vary by country, Cadee believes women should have someone nearby to support them, as long as proper precautions are taken, such as wearing a mask in the delivery room, and washing their hands.Cadee said, "We are finding that in certain countries people are not being allowed to be with women, and that is worrying me."I can understand that you want to reduce the number of people with a woman while she is giving birth because you are trying to reduce contact, and that is very logical, but let's make sure that a woman has someone, one person, with her while she is giving birth - her partner, her sister, her mother, [or the closest person of her choice]. And please keep the babies with the mothers."What should be done to cope with the anxiousness?Having a plan in place for the birth can help ease feelings of anxiety by giving one more of a sense of control, but recognizing that the current situation means there may be less predictability, depending on where one lives."This should include who to phone when the labour begins, who will provide support during labour, and where. Establish what restrictions will be in place for hospital birth regarding support people and family members," advises Cadee.She also recommends doing simple things at home to relax, "like [stretching] exercises, breathing exercises, and giving your midwife a call if you need to."Cadee underlines the importance of establishing a trusting relationship with the healthcare provider and suggested establishing a system of how and when to communicate with the healthcare professional.She advised pregnant women to ask the following questions of their healthcare professionals:* Am I at risk of coronavirus disease in this space? Has someone else been here with the Covid-19 virus?* How do you separate people with the Covid-19 virus from people who have not?* Is there enough protective clothing for the healthcare professionals?* Am I allowed to take someone with me? If not, why not?* Am I allowed to keep my baby with me? If not, why not?* Am I able to breastfeed my baby? If not, why not?* Am I allowed to give birth vaginally or will you do a Caesarean section sooner? If so, why is that?What should women pack to go into hospital given the coronavirus pandemic?"I do not think women need to take anything extra, but they should take precautions well into account," advises Cadee.She expects some hospitals may ask women to go home earlier than normally, if they are healthy.What can be done to protect the newborn from the Covid-19 virus?The best thing one can do is to keep it simple -- stick to just the family and not ask for visitors right away."Also make sure your children (if you have other children) are not with other children. Get your family to wash their hands and take good care of themselves," says Cadee.Although it is a difficult time, Cadee recommends trying to see the positie side of having this time to bond as a family.What should an expecting mother do to keep herself safe during the pandemic?As far as the research shows, pregnant women are not at a higher risk of contracting the Covid-19 virus than any other group of people.That being said, due to changes in their bodies and immune systems, pregnant women in the last months of pregnancy can be badly affected by some respiratory infections, and so it is important to take precautions.Cadee advises practicing the following physical distancing measures:* Avoid contact with anyone displaying symptoms of coronavirus disease* Avoid public transport when possible* Work from home, where possible* Avoid large and small gatherings in public spaces, particularly in closed or confined spaces* Avoid physical gatherings with friends and family* Use telephone, texting or online services to contact your midwife, obstetrician and other essential servicesAdditional protective measures include, frequent hand washing with soap and water, regular cleaning and disinfection of frequently touched surfaces at home, self-monitoring of any signs or symptoms consistent with Covid-19, and seeking early care from a health care provider.Is breastfeeding safe?"As far as we know, it is perfectly safe to continue breastfeeding," says Cadee."All the research shows, the Covid-19 virus is not transmitted through breastmilk, so the mother can breastfeed - it is the best thing she can do for her baby."If one suspects having the Covid-19 virus, it is important to seek medical care early and to follow instructions from the health care provider.Mothers well enough to breastfeed should take precautions, including wearing a mask if available, washing hands before and after contact, and cleaning or disinfecting surfaces.If one is too ill to breastfeed, express milk and give it to the child with a clean cup or spoon - all while following the same precautions.What to do if one lives in a crowded space?Many women around the world live in close proximity to lots of other people, making physical distancing much more challenging.In such places, "I would really ask the whole community to take care of their pregnant women," urges Cadee.She recommends people keep their distance from pregnant women as much as possible and that certain toilets be designated for them.Source: https://www.unicef.org