3 progressive leading ladies win (elected) BGMEA election

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Farhana Naznin

Dr. Rubana Haque Director Mohammadi Group

Three leading ladies have been appointed as the leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). This has been considered as a historic won in the election of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
The BGMEA, the largest garment exporters' organization, competed for the leadership election on April 4.
In Dhaka and Chittagong, a total of 70 candidates, including 35 from two panels, have contested for 35 directorships in the association. Of which there were 65 male candidates and 5 female candidates.
The five female candidates are Rubana Haque Managing Director, Mohammadi Group, Rana Laila Hafeez Trousers Garments, Barrister Vidya Amrit Khan, Desh Garments, Neela Hosna Ara Crony Group and Barrister Shahrin Salam Oishee Director Envoy Group.
Three women candidates have won. They are Rubana Haque Managing Director, Mohammadi Group, Barrister Vidya Amrit Khan, Desh Garments, and Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee Director Envoy Group.

Dr. Rubana Haque, Director Mohammadi GroupDr Rubana Haque, Director Mohammadi Group is a Bangladeshi businessman, writer and poet. She is the current Managing Director of Mohammadi Group and the first elected woman President of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA). She was featured twice in 2013 and 2014 in the "BBC 100 Women" article. She is the wife of Anisul Haque, former mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation. In 2006, he won the SAARC Literary Award for Poetry. She is currently pursuing her PhD from Jadavpur University, Kolkata.
Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan Director of Desh Garments

Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, Director of Desh Garments
After the death of Mr Mohammad Nurul Quader in 1997, Desh Garments fell into extreme uncertainty and later in 2006 his worthy daughter Vidiya Amrit Khan completed her higher education from abroad and took over the management of Desh Garments. She has been running the organization built by his father.
Vidiya said that she started her organization's activities by employing talented people. Our relationship with many of the officers and employees of our organization is very family-oriented.
"The image of Bangladeshi-made garments abroad is still somewhat negative," she said. I will work to build a positive image. She said that buyers need to be more discriminating with the help they render toward other people. Moreover, sustainable development will not be ensured. If you want an environmentally friendly product, you have to pay a reasonable price for it.
Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee Director Envoy Group
Shehrin Salam Oishee - a director of Envoy Group and daughter of Abdus Salam Murshedy - a former president of BGMEA and an incumbent ruling party MP - has launched an energetic drive about it this time.      
As a young new generation entrepreneurs, she intends to further build the image of the country's apparel industry with brand name 'Made in Bangladesh' all over in post-Covid-global market.   
Barrister Shehrin Salam Oishee Director Envoy Group

Shehrin, a Barrister and masters in commercial law from University of Derby (UK) has also studied criminology and criminal justice from Dhaka University.
She said she has a strong legal background and worthy experience of running a leading business house having high recognition at home and abroad. "I bring on the plate, more than just being from the RMG sector, I would rather want to be that addition to the BGMEA team, fully equipped with knowledge and power to work for change and face challenges in coming days.  
She said there are regulatory problems impacting the industry "I would want to work on simplification and digitalization of the bond and customs procedure to cut short delay in manual processing of various documents. In case of foreign arbitration she can work on way to ease the problems as she is trained about it, she said.  
COVID 19 has mostly turned the world into online platform, where everything can be managed through internet. Garment industry should quickly make the documentation process simpler.
These three ingenious winning women garment exporters will take the country further with their leadership participation. In their hands, the goal of Bangladesh's largest export sector is to bring more development, security and self-reliance to the lives of women workers, and in this way, grassroots women will be empowered and move forward in nation-building.


