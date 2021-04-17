Video
Assault on Cops       
City News

Assault on Cops

Juba Dal leader   Maznu on 5-day remand

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38
Court Correspondent

Rafiqul Alam Maznu, president of Dhaka south city unit of Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal was placed on a five-day remand by a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed assaulting police in front of the National Press Club in the capital on February 28.
Metropolitan Magistrate Debobrata Biswas passed the remand order as Sub- Inspector Golam Hossain   Khan of   Shahbagh Police Station also investigation officer (IO) of the case, produced the Juba Dal leader before the court with a prayer for a ten-day remand.
Shahbagh Police arrested Maznu from Matshyabhaban area in the capital on February 28 sometimes after holding a protest rally in front of the National Press Club in the city.
Juba Dal held the rally in front of the National Press Club demanding the repeal of Digital Security Act (DSA) and a trial for the death of writer Mushtaq Ahmed in jail.
They also protested the death of journalist Mujakkir in Noakhali on February 20, a day after he was critically injured while covering a clash between two factions of AL.


