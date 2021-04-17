

Pordeshi Gangchil



The story of the novel Pordeshi Gangchil was created through several characters. The protagonists are Parvez and his supervisor, researcher Ivana Martin. Ivana Martin, surname Iva is a medical doctor, citizen of the Netherlands, an unmarried 32 year old woman. She came in Bangladesh to conduct a research on reproductive health of adolescent girls. She appointed Parvez as her colleague following a strong recommendation by Dr. David Johnson.



Dr. David was Iva's teacher of her medical college, and former supervisor of Parvez while they had worked at an international voluntary organization in Bangladesh at its country office. The Royal Netherlands Embassy funded Iva for conducting her research. Save the Children International, a nongovernment voluntary organization (NGO) provided with the technical support for the research.



Both Iva and Parvez travel to remote areas and many villages of Barisal, Rangpur and Khulna districts, gathered data and information about the untold, unheard, unfocused, avoided and ignored hidden stories on reproductive health of ill-fated adolescent girls and women. Above all they have disseminated their evidence-based data and information, gloomy facts of reproductive health of adolescent girls in Bangladesh through a press conference to address it properly keeping in mind to reach Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030 declared by the United Nations.



The book is about Iva's first visit to Bangladesh for research purposes. As a European though she speaks in English, but to easily communicate with Bangladeshis she feels interest to learn Bangla. Accordingly, Parvez attempts to teach her Bangla.



Parvez playes the role of her mentor , and accordingly helps her getting knowledge about Bangladeshi culture and traditions as well. They visited several historical places of Bangladesh also to see and enjoy the rustic beauty of Bangladesh. Both Iva and Parvez are like-minded persons. They believe in similar ideology, philosophy, ambition, hopes and dreams of their lives. It happens coincidentally, and all those issues perfectly match with their chemicals of love, physical and mental demands, psychology of getting closer each other. Naturally a romantic bonding begins to weave its course.



The bitter truth, however, Iva has her physician boyfriend in her country Netherlands whom she is planning to marry in future after obtaining her PhD (Doctor of philosophy). In addition, Parvez has been struggling with his unhappy conjugal life. So while the question of marriage arises, Iva doesn't want Parvez to leave his wife while she never wants to be the key factor in the breakup of a family. This is how the rest of the complicated, romantic, uncommon love story between Iva and Parvez continues until the book concludes.



The plot of pordeshi gangchil has been developed through the sharing of happiness, sorrows, joys and pains between the two lovers of Europe and Asia. As the author of the novel Parvez Babul dealt with several events in this novel. He raises a number of important issues on reproductive health coupled with women empowerment in Bangladesh.



Written in simple Bengali Parvez Babul's book can be quickly read, within a breath! pordeshi gangchil



The reviewer is a poet,

essayist and literary critic





















