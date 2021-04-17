|
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
|
(Ukil Munshi (1885-1978), born and grown up in Netrokona, is an eminent Baul devotee of greater Mymensingh and Sylhet region. He wrote and sang Baul songs in the form of bhatialy but the essence was very deep and spiritual)
1Brother boatman from a distant land
Steered a colorful boat,
Will you take me boatman?
I want to go to my father's house.
Going to eat, no rice I get
No cloth on my body.
How many days will I stay, boatman
In the house of dumb husband?
Wet land, broken residence
No mosquito nets above
Four bearers will take me
In three-hand house.
Ukil says, if I go to father's house,
I'll never return here.
2
So much pain my body endures-
O friend, do what your mind wants.
O cruel friend
You said, you'll be mine
Thinking so, I gave my heart
No witness was there at that time, o friend
Witness was the moon and stars
You'll be caught on the day, o friend,
when the day of judgement of three universes will take place.
O hardhearted friend
Giving sorrows in my heart
You didn't take my news for a single day
Does it introduce your love, o friend.
Giving hope in vain
By teaching how to love, o friend
Should you stay away any more?
O cruel friend
By going to the separation-market
By selling your love
I won't fall in love even if anyone asks, o friend.
Ukil has already known
The mere thief factory, o friend
Thieves are relatives-in-laws.
3
Southern wind cannot be seen in eyes
It touches my body and burns my heart
O southern wind
O wind
My friend's house is in the southern part
He has never returned to me for what fault of this unfortunate?
Many people from this and that land come and go
At whose arbor, he forgets me and does not want to come
O wind
His heart is heartless and hard as stone
He didn't take my news for a single day
How much irritating the black cuckoo is
It always keeps chirping koo-kooo.
O wind-
Southern wind blows up the sail of the boat
Holding the oar of the boat, he keeps singing jari song.
Seeing sails, I stare at with hopes-
Whether he anchors his boat at the ghat of Ukil.
