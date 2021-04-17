

Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi

(Ukil Munshi (1885-1978), born and grown up in Netrokona, is an eminent Baul devotee of greater Mymensingh and Sylhet region. He wrote and sang Baul songs in the form of bhatialy but the essence was very deep and spiritual)



1Brother boatman from a distant land

Steered a colorful boat,

Will you take me boatman?

I want to go to my father's house.



Going to eat, no rice I get

No cloth on my body.

How many days will I stay, boatman

In the house of dumb husband?



Wet land, broken residence

No mosquito nets above

Four bearers will take me

In three-hand house.

Ukil says, if I go to father's house,

I'll never return here.



2

So much pain my body endures-

O friend, do what your mind wants.

O cruel friend

You said, you'll be mine

Thinking so, I gave my heart

No witness was there at that time, o friend

Witness was the moon and stars

You'll be caught on the day, o friend,

when the day of judgement of three universes will take place.



O hardhearted friend

Giving sorrows in my heart

You didn't take my news for a single day

Does it introduce your love, o friend.

Giving hope in vain

By teaching how to love, o friend

Should you stay away any more?

O cruel friend

By going to the separation-market

By selling your love

I won't fall in love even if anyone asks, o friend.

Ukil has already known

The mere thief factory, o friend

Thieves are relatives-in-laws.



3

Southern wind cannot be seen in eyes

It touches my body and burns my heart

O southern wind

O wind

My friend's house is in the southern part

He has never returned to me for what fault of this unfortunate?

Many people from this and that land come and go

At whose arbor, he forgets me and does not want to come

O wind

His heart is heartless and hard as stone

He didn't take my news for a single day

How much irritating the black cuckoo is

It always keeps chirping koo-kooo.

O wind-

Southern wind blows up the sail of the boat

Holding the oar of the boat, he keeps singing jari song.

Seeing sails, I stare at with hopes-

Whether he anchors his boat at the ghat of Ukil.



The translator is a lecturer of English at Sheikh Hasina University, Netrokona







