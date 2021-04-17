Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 17 April, 2021, 1:19 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Noted actress Kabori passes away       
Home Literature

Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi

Published : Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46
(Translated by Safi Ullah)

Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi

Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi


(Ukil Munshi (1885-1978), born and grown up in Netrokona, is an eminent Baul devotee of greater Mymensingh and Sylhet region. He wrote and sang Baul songs in the form of bhatialy but the essence was very deep and spiritual)

1Brother boatman from a distant land
Steered a colorful boat,
Will you take me boatman?
I want to go to my father's house.

Going to eat, no rice I get
No cloth on my body.
How many days will I stay, boatman
In the house of dumb husband?

Wet land, broken residence
No mosquito nets above
Four bearers will take me
In three-hand house.
Ukil says, if I go to father's house,
I'll never return here.

2
So much pain my body endures-
O friend, do what your mind wants.
O cruel friend
You said, you'll be mine
Thinking so, I gave my heart
No witness was there at that time, o friend
Witness was the moon and stars
You'll be caught on the day, o friend,
when the day of judgement of three universes will take place.

O hardhearted friend
Giving sorrows in my heart
You didn't take my news for a single day
Does it introduce your love, o friend.
Giving hope in vain
By teaching how to love, o friend
Should you stay away any more?
O cruel friend
By going to the separation-market
By selling your love
I won't fall in love even if anyone asks, o friend.
Ukil has already known
The mere thief factory, o friend
Thieves are relatives-in-laws.

3
Southern wind cannot be seen in eyes
It touches my body and burns my heart
O southern wind
O wind
My friend's house is in the southern part
He has never returned to me for what fault of this unfortunate?
Many people from this and that land come and go
At whose arbor, he forgets me and does not want to come
O wind
His heart is heartless and hard as stone
He didn't take my news for a single day
How much irritating the black cuckoo is
It always keeps chirping koo-kooo.
O wind-
Southern wind blows up the sail of the boat
Holding the oar of the boat, he keeps singing jari song.
Seeing sails, I stare at with hopes-
Whether he anchors his boat at the ghat of Ukil.

The translator is a lecturer of English at Sheikh Hasina University, Netrokona


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Winter Turns to Spring
Three Baul songs by Ukil Munshi
A tale in Ice
History of the Spirit
The Ghosts of Naran Valley
The Moon Shining
Assassin
Nights


Latest News
Noted actress Kabori passes away
China’s Coronavac 80% effective at preventing Covid deaths: Chile results
IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings beat Punjab Kings by 6 wickets
AL takes programme on historic Mujibnagar Day
Russia to expel 10 US diplomats in response to Washington
Obaidul Quader won't be allowed to enter Companyganj: Quader Mirza
Fakhar flays South Africa as Pakistan seal T20 series with nervy win
South Asia new epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic: IFRC
Country's largest COVID-19 hospital will be inaugurated on Sunday
Hefazat leader Maulana Jubayer Ahmed arrested
Most Read News
Bangladesh reports highest 101 Covid deaths in a day
Bangladesh to seek 10pc of funds for Rohingyas in Bhasan Char: FM
South Korea slaps visa ban on Bangladeshis
Gonoshasthaya reduces dialysis charges
Poverty rate soaring up
Quader writes, recites poem on Coronavirus
Managing young people’s anxiety during pandemic
Housewife found dead in Mymensingh
8 dead in mass shooting at Indianapolis FedEx facility
The speech that reignited horrific war memories
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 2223353467, 2223353469; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft